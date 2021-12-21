5 things WWE RAW got right this week: Bobby Lashley destroyed; former tag team champions implode

Last week, Bobby Lashley ran through Kevin Owens, Seth Rollins, and Big E on WWE RAW. He was set to appear on this week's RAW to talk about his massive achievements and plans for the upcoming WWE Day 1 pay-per-view.

WWE booked another match between Bianca Belair and Doudrop on this week's RAW. Randy Orton faced Chad Gable a week after Otis defeated Riddle. It looks like Alpha Academy will be the next challenger to RK-Bro's RAW Tag Team Championships.

Dolph Ziggler also picked up a victory over Damian Priest via count-out. The win will award Ziggler a shot at The Archer's United States Championship at the next episode of RAW.

Maryse helped The Miz trick Edge on RAW, while Rhea Ripley defeated Queen Zelina to make a statement. Without further ado, take a look at the five things WWE got right on RAW this week.

#5. Bianca Belair picked up a big win over Doudrop on WWE RAW

Another chapter was written in the rivalry between Bianca Belair and Doudrop on WWE RAW. The former went for the KOD early, but her opponent countered and rolled out of the ring.

She fought back and put The EST on the back foot for some time. Belair climbed to the top turnbuckle for a crossbody, but Doudrop caught her and slammed her to the mat. The action kept rolling as both women tried their best to take each other down.

Doudrop rocked Belair with a cannonball for a near-fall before the former SmackDown Women's Champion fought back. She hit a crossbody from the middle rope followed by a handspring moonsault for a two-count.

Doudrop hit a powerbomb and prepared to hit a Vader Bomb, but Belair avoided it. She lifted the 240-pounder on her shoulder and delivered the KOD to get the pin. It was a great move to give Belair a prominent spot on RAW, showcasing her strength.

She got a great response from the WWE Universe, and it showed that she is the strongest pound-for-pound female superstar on the roster. Belair needs to quickly climb the ladder again in WWE and get in contention for the women's title.

Hopefully, Belair's rivalry with Doudrop will come to an end soon to focus on the bigger picture ahead of her.

