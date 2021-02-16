5 things WWE RAW got right before Elimination Chamber - WWE Champion gets pinned; The Fiend teases return

The go-home episode of WWE RAW before Elimination Chamber had a few major surprises in store for fans. The Miz kicked off the show and ended his segment with a major announcement that changed the WWE Championship match for Sunday.

He wasn’t the only one to make a major announcement, as Alexa Bliss returned on WWE RAW and sent another warning to Randy Orton and the WWE Universe. Lacey Evans also made a big announcement on WWE RAW that shook up the WWE Universe. The creatives have certainly found an odd, but tried and tested way to continue her alliance with Ric Flair.

Lana competed in a match against Shayna Baszler on WWE RAW but failed to take out The Queen of Spades during the night. Also, Bad Bunny won his first Championship in WWE after he managed to become the new 24/7 Champion.

With the Elimination Chamber pay-per-view a few nights away, WWE RAW could have done better to book some matches for the event, or build towards the matches that have already been announced. Let’s take a look at the five things WWE got right on RAW before Elimination Chamber.

#5 The Miz opted out of the Elimination Chamber match on WWE RAW

The Miz kicked off WWE RAW and introduced Drew McIntyre as the guest on Miz TV. Miz tried to mock the WWE Champion, and continued to call him "Andrew” and “Andy.” Then Miz turned his attention to Bad Bunny for no reason, making the segment fall apart a little bit.

The A-Lister then recapped Sheamus’ betrayal from a couple of weeks ago and talked-up the Gauntlet Match scheduled for later on WWE RAW. McIntyre got tired of Miz’s words and rocked him with a Glasgow Kiss.

The WWE Champion walked out after dropping Miz, before The A-Lister revealed he was pulling out of the Elimination Chamber match. The Miz finally realized that he had the Money in the Bank briefcase and that he did not need to compete inside the steel structure.

The RAW creatives finally seem to have realized their mistake and did the right thing by pulling Miz out of the match. The Miz already has the Money in the Bank briefcase, and it was questionable to put him in the match in the first place.

Having some other Superstar compete in the match and then bringing Miz out to cash-in his briefcase could turn out to be a better spot for the pay-per-view.