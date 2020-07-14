5 Things WWE RAW got right before Extreme Rules (July 13, 2020)

The final episode of WWE RAW before Extreme Rules looked to build upon the rivalries that will culminate at Sunday’s event. WWE Champion Drew McIntyre will defend his title against Dolph Ziggler at the show in a stipulation of Ziggler’s choosing. However, it was surprising that WWE decided to hold off the reveal of the stipulation until Sunday itself.

The episode also saw two big returns that the WWE Universe was waiting for, and both the RAW Superstars managed to make an impact during the night. Seth Rollins and Kevin Owens faced off once again in a rematch of their WrestleMania 36 encounter which was won by KO once again.

However, it was the powerful display by Randy Orton followed by the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship match that ended up taking the cake on this week’s show.

In this article, we will look at the five things WWE managed to get right on this week’s episode of RAW.

#5 Bianca Belair returns, teams up with Ruby Riott on WWE RAW

Billie Kay and Peyton Royce were on Ruby Riott’s case as they were absolutely certain that the former leader of The Riott Squad had no friends and would not be able to find herself a tag team partner for a match on Monday Night RAW.

While the fans weren’t sure who Riott would turn to in such a situation, she pulled an ace from the pack as she introduced Bianca Belair as her partner for the match on WWE RAW.

While Royce and Kay kept Riott isolated in the match and tried to work over the rebellious Superstar to score a victory, a hot tag to Belair sparked a comeback for the babyface team.

Belair delivered another dominating performance and survived the Shades of Kay to flatten out Kay with the Kiss of Death.

This was the first major return of the night that helped the women’s division on WWE RAW. Belair was energetic and worked well with Riott who herself needs a push at this point. Whether WWE will continue to use Riott and Belair as a team or not remains to be seen.