5 things WWE RAW got right this week: Champion pinned first time; Seth Rollins and Bobby Lashley attacked

We have stepped closer to Royal Rumble with this week's WWE RAW. Becky Lynch teamed up with Doudrop for a big tag team match against Liv Morgan and Bianca Belair to kick off the show.

Lynch and Doudrop struggled to stay on the same page during the contest even though they picked up the win. After the match, the latter hit the champ with a Bonzai Drop. WWE did well to build the rivalry between the two superstars ahead of the Royal Rumble.

Meanwhile, Austin Theory got another shot at Finn Balor. Vince McMahon issued an ultimatum to The Unproven One before the contest.

Alpha Academy was expected to celebrate its first title victory on RAW in style. Maryse also got the better of Beth Phoenix after tricking her.

Nikki A.S.H. and Rhea Ripley were booked for a match on the show. The former attacked The Nightmare before the match even began.

The biggest segment of the night saw Seth Rollins and Bobby Lashley compete in a one-on-one match in the main event. Let's take a look at the 5 things WWE got right on RAW this week.

#5. RK-Bro remained in the WWE RAW Tag Team Championship scene

In a surprising turn of events, Alpha Academy defeated RK-Bro to win the WWE RAW Tag Team Championships last week.

Gable hosted an Alpha Academy "Graduation Ceremony" for Otis this week. They came out dressed in gowns to celebrate their big moment. The Dozer showed no emotion even though he won his first big title in the company. Riddle and Randy Orton interrupted them soon after.

Riddle pitched a rematch between the two teams. Gable said they'd agree if RK-Bro faced them in an academic challenge. The exchange soon turned physical, and Orton snuck into the ring and hit Gable with an RKO before accepting the challenge.

The two former champions celebrated as the segment came to a close. It was good to see the storyline between the two men continue a week after RK-Bro lost their titles.

Alpha Academy has already put on some good matches with the duo. WWE could book a RAW Tag Team Championship rematch between them at Royal Rumble. It could also allow the creative team to plant the seeds for a rift between Orton and Riddle.

