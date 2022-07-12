5 things WWE RAW got right this week: Brock Lesnar destroys tag team; former heavyweight champion returns

Another exciting episode of WWE RAW kicked off as fans waited for Brock Lesnar's return. The Beast Incarnate came out and sent a warning to Roman Reigns before throwing a few superstars around.

Carmella got a rematch for the RAW Women’s Championship against Bianca Belair. Meanwhile, Judgment Day came face-to-face with The Mysterios again.

The Miz & Ciampa teamed up to face AJ Styles & Ezekiel in a tag team match. The contest ended in a disqualification after Ciampa viciously attacked Styles. Before the match, The A-Lister appealed to Logan Paul to join him for a tag team match at SummerSlam.

Omos and R-Truth tried to make their case for becoming the special guest referee for the match between The Usos and Street Profits at The Greatest Party of the Summer. It was an enjoyable episode of RAW that ended with a big main event.

Check out the five things WWE RAW got right on this week’s show.

#5. Brock Lesnar kicked off WWE RAW in style

The latest episode of RAW opened with Brock Lesnar and he kicked off the show. He took shots at Roman Reigns and called the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion a “Tribal Hog” and promised to slaughter him. Paul Heyman then interrupted to speak on behalf of The Tribal Chief.

Lesnar took shots at his former advocate before Heyman agreed that The Beast Incarnate had the advantage going into SummerSlam. He talked up Lesnar before saying that he would not be able to end Reigns’ record-setting reign.

Theory came up with his Money in the Bank briefcase and said that he would cash in on his contract at the SummerSlam. The Beast Incarnate welcomed him to join in the ring before Theory showed footage of what Lesnar did to him at Elimination Chamber.

The Alpha Academy came out attacking Brock, but things didn’t end too well for them. Lesnar hit them with steel steps and steel chairs and threw them around with some suplexes. He ended the segment by hitting Otis with an F5 on the announcement table.

The segment helped build up the threat of The Beast Incarnate again ahead of SummerSlam. Paul Heyman did well to hype up Lesnar before he took out Alpha Academy to remind fans what he is capable of.

#4. Judgment Day picked up a much-needed win this week

Will Dominik Mysterio join the dark side on WWE RAW?

The Judgment Day came out on WWE RAW and tried to get Dominik to join them. They called Rey “washed up” and showed footage of their betrayal of Edge. The Mysterios attacked Finn Balor and Damian Priest before the match got underway.

Balor took on Rey in the contest, and both men tried hard to get the upper hand. The Prince hit some good moves and knocked Rey off the ropes and the apron. The Master of 619 did some damage to his knee in the process. Rey still fought back with his signature moves and kept Balor off his feet for some time.

Rey hit a hurricanrana followed with a 619. Balor dodged the frog splash and took Mysterio down with the Coup de Grace for the win.

It was an exciting contest between the two veterans that helped Judgment Day. Balor needed the win after suffering some setbacks early on. It would be great to see Dominik join Judgment Day after betraying his father.

#3. Carmella defeated Bianca Belair via count-out

WWE RAW did not end too well for Carmella

A RAW Women’s Championship match was booked between Carmella and Bianca Belair on Monday night. Becky Lynch wasn’t happy that Carmella got two back-to-back title shots and demanded to face the winner of the contest at SummerSlam.

The EST took control early and worked over Carmella before sending her outside the ring. Mella fought back with some big moves and tried for a rollup but could not get the win.

The champion took control once again and continued to beat down her challenger. Carmella continued to fight back and gain the upper hand for some time, but Belair found a way to stay on top for most of the contest.

After the two women put on a decent show, Lynch got involved and distracted Belair long enough that she got counted out and lost the match. However, she did not lose her title. Carmella celebrated her win and taunted The EST before eating a K.O.D. to end the segment.

It was a solid TV match that saw both superstars shine. The finish could allow Carmella and Lynch to get a title shot against Belair at SummerSlam. A Triple Threat Match between the three superstars will get fans excited for the premium live event.

#2. Alexa Bliss & Asuka formed a good team on WWE RAW

Alexa Bliss & Asuka formed a good team on WWE RAW

Fans got a tag team match in the RAW women’s division on Monday night. Asuka and Alexa Bliss partnered up to take on Doudrop and Nikki A.S.H on the show.

Asuka started well for her team and took her opponents down with some big strikes. Once Alexa Bliss tagged in, the heels took control and isolated her for some time. Doudrop knocked the wind out of her with a big clothesline as the show moved on.

The heels hit some big moves before Bliss finally tagged Asuka back into the match. The Empress knocked Doudrop off the apron with a hip attack and the two superstars got into a fight on the outside.

Back inside the ring, Alexa hit her finisher on A.S.H to pick up the win. The short match showcased how Bliss and Asuka worked well together.

WWE should bring back the Women’s Tag Team Championships soon and have them compete for them. The two superstars could help elevate the value of the titles as they have held them before.

#1. Bobby Lashley & Riddle finished off Theory & Seth Rollins as Dolph Ziggler made his return

Riddle and Bobby Lashley teamed up on WWE RAW to take on Seth Rollins and Theory. The tag team match main-evented the show on Monday night.

The babyfaces took control early as Riddle and Lashley beat down Theory. Rollins tagged in and went after the United States Champion. The Visionary hit a dive through the ropes, but Lashley caught him outside and slammed him into the ring post.

Dolph Ziggler made his surprise return to RAW as the match continued. Rollins wore down The Original Bro with a hold before the latter broke out with a Pele Kick. The All-Mighty came back in and hit Rollins with a Slam but Theory broke the pin.

Outside the ring, Lashley nailed The Visionary with a Spear through the barricades and took him out of the equation. Back inside, Theory dodged an RKO attempt and rolled up The Original Bro. Ziggler got involved and broke the pin.

The distraction allowed Riddle to hit the RKO for the win. After the match, Ziggler leveled Mr. Money in the Bank with a Superkick as the show ended.

It was an exciting match that saw four top superstars from RAW deliver a good performance. It looks like The Show Off is back as a babyface and will help Theory get an even bigger push in the weeks to come. He will likely keep Mr. Money in the Bank busy for some time after SummerSlam.

We asked a released WWE Superstar if he's interested in an AEW run. Here is his answer.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far