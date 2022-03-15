5 things WWE RAW got right this week: Kevin Owens wins main event; No WrestleMania plans for Seth Rollins

This week's WWE RAW was dedicated to Hall of Famer Scott Hall. Kevin Owens dropped the "Hey, yo," as an homage to The Bad Guy before talking about Steve Austin coming to his talk show at WrestleMania.

WWE hosted some great matches during the night that helped build towards The Show of Shows. Becky Lynch viciously attacked Bianca Belair after her match, injuring her in the process.

Randy Orton arranged a celebration for RK-Bro after winning back the RAW Tag Team Championships last week. Later in the show, the two men met their potential challengers for the titles.

Seth Rollins continued to look for ways to feature in this year's WrestleMania. Plus, Liv Morgan defeated Queen Zelina to cause more problems between the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions.

Take a look at the five things WWE got right on this week's episode of Monday Night RAW.

#5 in things WWE RAW got right this week - Damian Priest defeated Finn Balor on the Road to WrestleMania

Damian Priest picked up a big win on WWE RAW.

Finn Balor defeated Damian Priest for the United States Championship a couple of weeks ago. The two superstars met in their first televised rematch without the title on the line.

Austin Theory walked out to join the commentary before the bout. It was a move to hype the upcoming match between Theory and Pat McAfee at WrestleMania 38.

The Archer of Infamy looked to harm the champion, but Balor was ready for his attacks. Priest dropped him on the apron and hit the Razor's Edge on the announcement table to knock the wind out of the champion.

The Prince revered a chokeslam and hit a double stomp to Priest before going for his finisher. Theory got involved in the contest, and Balor took him out with a dropkick.

The distraction allowed Priest to hit The Reckoning and pick up the win. It looks like Priest and Balor will be competing for the title at WrestleMania. However, it didn't make sense why Theory is still trying to get involved in their rivalry while feuding with McAfee. WWE should look to separate the two feuds and build them separately.

#4. Omos competed in his first significant solo match on WWE RAW

After parting ways with AJ Styles, Omos has been trying his best to come across as a threat on WWE RAW. Even after a big win over Styles and several other squash victories, the superstar failed to feature in any memorable matches.

The creative team put him up against fellow giant, Commander Azeez this week. Instead of saving the battle between the two giants for a bigger stage, WWE looked to give Omos something substantial to do this week.

Azeez put up a good fight against Omos but he was no match for his size and strength. The Giant put his challenger away to seal another win. He grabbed Apollo Crews and chokeslammed him after the match was over.

It was one of the better matches Omos has had since splitting from Styles. He showcased his strength against a larger opponent and got some good moves in. It will be interesting to see who he faces at WrestleMania since the commentary team has made it clear that he will appear at the event.

#3. The Mysterios put down The Hurt Business on WWE RAW

The father-son duo worked like a well-oiled machine.

The Hurt Business appeared on WWE RAW to take on Rey and Dominik Mysterio in a tag team match. Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin picked up the win when the two teams collided two weeks ago.

The Miz and Logan Paul joined the commentary to take some shots at their WrestleMania 38 opponents. Hurt Business took control in the ring early on and isolated the younger Mysterio.

The father-son duo went on a roll soon after. Rey tagged Dominik in for the double 619 on Alexander before Dominik hit a splash for the win. Miz and Paul attacked the victors and looked to hit the Skull Crushing Finale.

However, The Mysterios turned the tides and almost hit Logan with a 619 before Miz saved him. It was a good match that kept Rey and Dominik relevant ahead of their big match at WrestleMania.

Dominik looks much better in the ring now than he did a year ago. He will likely play a significant role in the big contest at The Show of Shows.

#2. Alpha Academy refused to stay out of the RAW Tag Team Championships picture

Montez Ford and Riddle put on a great match on WWE RAW.

Randy Orton threw a party to celebrate him and Riddle regaining the RAW Tag Team Championships last week. The Street Profits interrupted their celebration and challenged them to a title shot.

Orton wasn't ready to give Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins a match, but Riddle was prepared to accept the challenge. It led to a contest between Riddle and Ford with a title opportunity on the line.

The two men started with some holds and takedowns before Ford stomped on Riddle's foot. The move got the action going as both men countered each other and looked to gain the upper hand.

It led to an entertaining contest between two of the most agile athletes on the roster. The Bro hit a draping DDT and followed it up with the RKO. Before he could capitalize, Chad Gable and Otis attacked Orton and Angelo Dawkins at ringside.

They also attacked Ford and Riddle - causing a disqualification and ending the match. It was the right call to end the match in such a way as it opened the doors to a huge Triple Threat Match at WrestleMania.

Alpha Academy has been the most consistent tag team on the brand, and WWE did the right thing by ensuring that Gable and Otis remain in the RAW tag team title picture.

#1. Seth Rollins ended another episode of WWE RAW with no plans for WrestleMania 38

Kevin Owens and Seth Rollins had a few good segments on WWE RAW before competing in the show's main event. The two men fought for a chance to host "Stone Cold" Steve Austin at WrestleMania 38.

Rollins, who had no plans for WrestleMania, tried to steal his friend's opportunity. Owens looked to hit a Stunner early in the match, and The Visionary wasn't too happy with it.

They brawled all over the ring, but it looked like both men were holding back. Neither superstar was ready to let go of a chance to appear at WrestleMania. As the match went on, they continued to get more aggressive and beat each other down.

Rollins and KO continued to show how much an opportunity to appear at WrestleMania meant to them. There were several moments where The Visionary came close to a win.

Late in the match, Rollins got his knees up to counter a frog splash and then dodged a Stunner to roll up KO. The referee counted late, and Rollins got into an argument with the official. The distraction allowed Owens to hit Stunner for the win on RAW.

It was a great contest that ended WWE RAW on a high. The two men showed great chemistry, which helped tell the story extremely well. Owens is now heading to WrestleMania where he will host The Rattlesnake and might take a Stunner or two from the legend.

