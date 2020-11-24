5 things WWE RAW got right after Survivor Series

WWE RAW opened with the winning team from Survivor Series' men's Elimination match. Team RAW defeated Team SmackDown comfortably to score a perfect victory at the show. Adam Pearce offered all the five men a huge opportunity to become the #1 contender to Drew McIntyre’s WWE Championship.

Three matches were held on the night as qualifiers for the #1 contender’s triple threat match that would take place next week. Apart from that, Bray Wyatt found his next target in Randy Orton while Alexa Bliss broke all ties with Nikki Cross.

Lana got a big match against Asuka for the RAW Women’s Championship during the night, but Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler ruined it by causing a DQ. Lana then teamed up with The Empress to defeat Jax and Baszler.

The New Day defended their RAW Tag Team Championship against The Hurt Business, just a night after losing to The Street Profits at Survivor Series.

This article will look at the five things WWE RAW got right during this week’s show.

#5 The New Day retain their WWE RAW Tag Team Championships

The New Day offered The Hurt Business another shot at the WWE RAW Tag Team Champions this week following a confrontation backstage. The New Day had lost their match at Survivor Series against The Street Profits but not without putting up a fight.

Last week, Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Alexander had failed to win the titles, and therefore, it seemed like they’d win the titles on their second outing. The two men started strong and sent Woods out of the ring after some initial offense.

Kingston and Alexander got into a big fight outside the ring that led to a double count-out finish. MVP got on the mic and convinced The New Day for the match to be restarted.

The action only picked up from there on and Kingston was on fire in the second half. However, The Hurt Business once again managed to put him down and work on him, following which he fought out to make a hot tag to Woods.

He delivered some good strikes and survived an Angle Slam from Benjamin, after which he hit the Sunset Flip Bomb to pick up the victory.

The match was good and once again established The New Day as the premier tag team of RAW. While it seemed like Benjamin and Alexander would finally have gold around their waist by the end of the night, RAW did not go down that route. Instead, they have most likely taken The Hurt Business out of the Championship picture, and we could see RETRIBUTION enter the picture as early as next week.