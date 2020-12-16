5 things WWE RAW got right before TLC (December 14, 2020)

With less than a week to go for WWE TLC, several major segments were planned for this week’s RAW. AJ Styles and WWE Champion Drew McIntyre were part of the 'Ascension Ceremony' ahead of their TLC match for the title.

Lana faced Nia Jax before her big WWE Women’s Championship match with Asuka on Sunday Night. Bray Wyatt brought out his friends from the Firefly Fun House for a little field trip to the Thunderdome during RAW.

Jeff Hardy teamed up with The New Day to take on The Hurt Business just days before The New Day’s RAW Tag Team Championship defense against Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin.

Elias found a new bodyguard in Jaxson Ryker during this week’s RAW, while RETRIBUTION looked to make Ricochet pay and join them after his match against Mace.

There was a lot more drama and surprises during this week’s RAW, and we will look at the five things WWE got right just before TLC.

#5 Lana walks all over Nia Jax on WWE RAW, has her leg injured

After weeks of going through the announce table, Lana looked to get one over on Nia Jax this week on WWE RAW. RAW Women’s Champion Asuka offered Lana some advice before her big match against the biggest athlete in the women’s locker room.

While Lana came into the match with a lot of hope, she was easily taken down by The Irresistible Force early on. The Ravishing Superstar managed to counter a move into a head-scissors takedown to stun Jax.

Jax attempted a Samoan Drop from the top rope soon after, but Lana managed to break out from Jax’s hold. She targeted her opponent’s leg and then delivered a double-stomp to the former RAW Women’s Champion. Lana completed the upset by pinning Jax to pick up one of the biggest victories of her career.

However, things did not end too well for Lana as Shayna Baszler and Jax delivered a two-on-one beatdown of Lana following the match. The WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions targeted Lana’s left leg and injured her badly before Asuka could make the save.

This is just heartbreaking to see after the biggest win of @LanaWWE's career!#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/3BbV4qbmKF — WWE (@WWE) December 15, 2020

Lana will now be unable to compete in the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship match alongside Asuka at WWE TLC. It will be interesting to see who’ll take her place for Sunday night’s big match.