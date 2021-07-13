5 things WWE RAW got right next before Money in the Bank: Bobby Lashley pinned;  Damian Priest enters title picture (12th July 2021)

WWE RAW booked a few major matches and segments to build up towards the Money in the Bank pay-per-view. WWE Champion Bobby Lashley was scheduled to take on Xavier Woods just days before defending his title against Kofi Kingston.

The rivalry between Drew McIntyre and Jinder Mahal started to pick up on RAW as The Scottish Warrior made a big revelation. He claimed that Mahal ended up stealing and breaking a replica sword before destroying The Maharaja’s motorcycle backstage.

Nikki A.S.H picked up a major victory just days before Money in the Bank. Will the creative team allow her to go all the way and win the MITB briefcase on Sunday night?

Ricochet and John Morrison met in the ring one more time, while Rhea Ripley took on Natalya during the show.

#5 Xavier Woods picked up a huge victory on WWE RAW

The final episode of WWE RAW in the ThunderDome kicked off with a scheduled match between Bobby Lashley and Xavier Woods. The two superstars got down to business early, and Lashley dominated Woods early with his superior strength.

Woods tried to overcome Lashley’s strength with his speed in the ring. The All Mighty threw Woods out of the ring and then slammed him face-first into the steel steps. The WWE Champion continued to dominate the action in the non-title match as Kofi Kingston watched on.

Woods fired back and hit a Superkick followed by a DDT to rock the WWE Champion. Lashley responded by slamming Woods a few times before throwing him out of the ring again.

Late in the match, Lashley hit a Spear to come close to victory. Instead of pinning Woods, he decided to make him pay and went for the Hurt Lock. The move proved to be costly as Woods rolled him up to pick up a huge victory.

Many fans would call this an upset victory. However, Woods has worked hard on RAW for several years and deserved to pick up a win over a reigning champion.

This was Lashley’s second big loss in recent weeks, and the creative team seems to be building towards a change in character for the WWE Champion. The angle could prove to work out in The All Mighty’s favor, especially if Brock Lesnar is ready to return soon.

Lashley lost his cool in the final segment of RAW. He told Kofi Kingston that he was ready to end the veteran’s career at Money in the Bank. Will fans see an even more aggressive version of The All Mighty in the weeks to come?

