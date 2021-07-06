5 things WWE RAW got right this week: Drew McIntyre's sword stolen, The Hurt Business suffers a massive setback

On WWE RAW this week, The Miz hosted a big episode of Miz TV. The segment helped WWE build towards the men's Money in the Bank ladder match.

Apart from that, Charlotte Flair gave an update regarding her health. The Queen came out holding a crutch until Rhea Ripley mocked her. The two women ended up brawling as a build-up towards their match for the Money in the Bank pay-per-view.

A few big matches were held during the night to build new rivalries. Take a look at the five things WWE got right on RAW this week.

#5 Ricochet and John Morrison put on another good contest on WWE RAW

The Miz and John Morrison opened WWE RAW this week with another episode of Miz TV. The Miz declared Morrison would win the Money in the Bank briefcase before calling out the guests for the night.

One by one, Drew McIntyre, Ricochet, and Riddle made their way out. Riddle climbed to the top of the ladder and claimed that he was really high and a little sad. He said he would dedicate his win at MITB to Randy Orton.

AJ Styles and Omos complained about how Styles was never pinned in the match last week. He demanded a spot in the MITB match before Omos tipped over the ladder to send Riddle crashing down. A brawl broke out and fans soon got another match between Johnny Drip Drip and Ricochet.

Both men put on another good performance, complementing each other’s style, and taking the fight outside the ring. Morrison countered an attack from Ricochet and powerbombed him into the barricade.

The action picked up soon after and Morrison hit a great standing Spanish fly to keep control of the match. The fight spilled over to the floor once again, and The Miz helped keep Ricochet out for long enough for JoMo to score a win by countout.

The initial segment wasn't too great but helped WWE book a couple of matches for the night. The match that followed was pure class once again as Ricochet and Morrison got a chance to show off their skills.

Morrison deserves to get a push as a singles performer. He’s too talented to be taking losses from other superstars as a comedy act. Fans will likely watch the two superstars compete once again next week before MITB.

Edited by Vishal Kataria