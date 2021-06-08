5 things WWE RAW got right this week: Rhea Ripley pinned; Alexa Bliss and Lilly haunt a former champion (7th June 2021)

WWE RAW had some big matches and segments scheduled for this week. A Tag Team Battle Royal was set to determine the next challengers for the RAW Tag Team Championships.

Drew McIntyre and Bobby Lashley met in the ring for a contract signing segment. No brawls erupted during the contract signing, but the Scottish Warrior did split the table in half with his sword.

Mansoor returned to take on Drew Gulak in a match on RAW. Meanwhile, Jeffy Hardy defeated Cedric Alexander after a decent bout.

Humberto Carrillo and Ricochet competed for a chance to challenge the injured United States Champion Seamus at a later date. Charlotte Flair and Rhea Ripley also found themselves in a match on this week’s RAW.

Take a look at the five things WWE got right on Monday Night RAW.

#5 The Viking Raiders won the Tag Team Battle Royal on WWE RAW

Five tag teams were picked to compete in a Battle Royal on WWE RAW to determine who’d take on AJ Styles and Omos for the RAW Tag Team Championships next. Before the match, Styles was cutting a promo when The Miz and John Morrison interrupted him.

Morrison decided to enter the match by himself for his team, increasing the number of teams in the match to six.

Randy Orton and Riddle hit RKOs to Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods early on to make a statement. The match took off as all six teams went at each other from the opening bell.

Lince Dorado competed alone on behalf of The Lucha House Party as Gran Metalik was out with an injury. Morrison and Dorado had a brief exchange, after which Johnny Drip Drip threw him out of the ring.

MACE and T-BAR eliminated Morrison moments later. The Viking Raiders, New Day, and The R-K-Bros joined forces to eliminate the former members of RETRIBUTION from the match.

After some quick eliminations, The Viking Raiders were left alone in the ring and were announced the winners of the contest. It was a fun match early on RAW that allowed the brand to show that their tag team division is not too weak.

The #VikingRaiders win the battle royal and have earned an opportunity to challenge @AJStylesOrg & @TheGiantOmos for the #WWERaw Tag Team Titles! pic.twitter.com/jpwTxE2KdP — WWE (@WWE) June 8, 2021

RAW could have allowed Morrison or Dorado to fight till the end of the match before getting eliminated. Having them exit early after walking in alone did not make much sense. The Viking Raiders are finally back in contention for the RAW Tag Team Championships.

Even though it looks like Styles and Omos won’t be losing the titles any time soon, Eric and Ivar could prove to be tough challengers for the champions.

1 / 5 NEXT

Edited by Arjun