5 things WWE RAW got right this week: Bray Wyatt and CM Punk chants erupt; Karrion Kross loses again

WWE RAW was looking to take the brand's top championship storylines to the next level this week. With WWE SummerSlam coming up, Bobby Lashley and Nikki A.S.H. were looking to give their opponents a tough time before their big matches.

Meanwhile, Sheamus tried to get the better of Damian Priest while the latter competed in a match against John Morrison. Ricochet helped even the odds and picked up a victory alongside Priest over Sheamus and Morrison.

Reggie successfully defended his 24/7 Championship against Akira Tozawa, while Tamina defeated Duodrop on RAW. Mansoor and Mustafa Ali teamed up to take on Mace and T-Bar once again but were not very successful this time around.

The WWE Universe chanted for Bray Wyatt, CM Punk, and Becky Lynch during different parts of RAW this week. Take a look at the five things WWE got right on this week’s episode of Monday Night RAW.

#5 Goldberg got in Bobby Lashley’s face again on WWE RAW

Goldberg returned on the July 19th edition of WWE RAW in front of a live audience to challenge Bobbly Lashley. A match was teased between the two superstars, but Lashley shrugged off the challenge during the episode that followed.

MVP and Lashley came out to kick off RAW and addressed a few things before getting to the point. MVP put Goldberg over and said he could still beat most men in WWE, but not The All Mighty.

After MVP mocked the Hall of Famer a little more, Goldberg made his way out on RAW. He said that Lashley was the one who should be worried and claimed that the WWE Champion was scared.

The former Universal Champion once again laid down the challenge for SummerSlam before leaving the ring. After Goldberg left, MVP got in the Hall of Famer’s son’s face at ringside, saying Lashley would end his father's career. This drew Goldberg back to flatten MVP with a spear.

Later on RAW, Lashley accepted Goldberg’s challenge for SummerSlam. The All Mighty told Goldberg to bring his son to SummerSlam so that he could watch Lashley annihilate him.

Lesson learned: STAY AWAY from @Goldberg's family or you get one of these!@The305MVP feels the crushing SPEAR on #WWERaw! pic.twitter.com/q4x0g9GAzE — WWE (@WWE) August 3, 2021

The entire segment wasn’t too over the top but did what was required. WWE ran a similar storyline on RAW and SmackDown for the top titles before confirming the big championship matches for SummerSlam.

Goldberg has never been too good at promos, and the segment ensured that he didn’t ruin the big buildup by going over the top. Meanwhile, MVP carried the segment perfectly and took one for the team to make matters more interesting.

