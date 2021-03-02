5 things WWE RAW got right this week - Bobby Lashley becomes WWE Champion; Drew McIntyre makes an impressive return

A large number of fans were waiting for this week’s WWE RAW for the World Championship match between The Miz and Bobby Lashley. Lashley has been on the hunt for several years but had failed to win the top title of the company on previous occasions. His match against The Miz offered him a huge opportunity to bag his first big one.

Former WWE Champion Drew McIntyre was scheduled to appear on this week’s WWE RAW after losing the title to The Miz at Elimination Chamber. McIntyre survived the Elimination Chamber but fell prey to an attack from Lashley that allowed Miz to take advantage and win the title.

Apart from that, Charlotte Flair made it clear that she wanted to take on Asuka for the RAW Women’s Championship at WrestleMania 37. The build-up to this rivalry and match has been questionable, and fans will have to wait and watch how RAW creatives go about this storyline.

Nia Jax scored a victory over Naomi on RAW, while Damian Priest took down Elias in a match that did not take off as it should have.

The race to WrestleMania is on and WWE RAW creatives are looking to build some big storylines ahead of the event. Let’s take a look at five things that WWE got right on this week’s episode of RAW.

#5 Drew McIntyre and Sheamus lit up WWE RAW

Drew McIntyre returned to WWE RAW after he lost the WWE Championship to The Miz at Elimination Chamber. McIntyre was looking to put the past behind him and take down Sheamus to once again get to the WWE title picture.

Sheamus and McIntyre locked horns even before the former got to the ring. The Celtic Warrior decided to target McIntyre’s jaw, and both men did not hold back punches to teach each other a lesson.

Sheamus continued to target The Scottish Warrior’s jaw and tried to break it with knee drops. The fight spilled over to the floor where McIntyre used his power to throw Sheamus into the announce table.

McIntyre then hit a great superplex from the top rope to take Sheamus down, but could not put him away. Both men continued to deliver some big blows, and McIntyre hit the Future Shock DDT.

He followed it up with a White Noise from the top rope, but The Celtic Warrior refused to stay down. Sheamus set up to hit a Brogue Kick but ran into a Claymore Kick at the last moment. The move awarded McIntyre the victory after a top-notch match.

McIntyre showed once again why he was the WWE Champion for so long. The WWE RAW Superstar continues to improve and impress the WWE Universe. It’s not easy to outwrestle a veteran like Sheamus, and McIntyre came close to doing that.

The Celtic Warrior, on the other hand, proved to be the perfect heel opposite McIntyre. They’re both big men, and Sheamus worked on McIntyre’s jaw to show that he wouldn’t let his former friend off easy. These two WWE RAW Superstars could main event a pay-per-view later this year.