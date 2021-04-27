5 things WWE RAW got right this week - Charlotte Flair returns; Randy Orton finds an unlikely partner

Drew McIntyre and Braun Strowman were scheduled to team up on WWE RAW once again this week. The unlikely team were set to avenge their loss at the hands of T-Bar and Mace.

Sheamus returned with another Open Challenge on WWE RAW and looked to successfully kick off his United States Championship reign. Riddle and Randy Orton had another interesting backstage interaction after The Bro defeated The Viper last week. Will the two men stay on the same page for some time?

Damian Priest teamed up with The New Day to defeat The Miz, Jaxson Ryker and Elias in a six-man tag team match. Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler teamed up with RAW Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley to take down Asuka, Naomi and Lana.

The final match of the night led to a big change in the WWE Championship match for WrestleMania Backlash. Let’s take a look at five things WWE got right on RAW this week.

#5 T-Bar and Mace pick up another victory on WWE RAW

WWE RAW started off with a match rather than a promo on Monday night. Mace and T-Bar were set to take on Drew McIntyre and Braun Strowman in a rematch from last week. Surprisingly, the former RETRIBUTION members finally appeared with their masks off, and came out with slightly different appearances.

Strowman made his way out and claimed the match would now be a Handicap Match, as he wanted to take both men on himself. He wanted to show that he could defeat both men without McIntyre's help.

The Monster Among Men took the fight to T-Bar and controlled the match before Mace came into the ring. Both men started attacking Strowman together and the referee called for the bell to end the match in yet another disqualification on WWE RAW.

Advertisement

The Scottish Warrior ran out to make the save this week. This led to the originally-scheduled tag team match soon after. McIntyre and Strowman had the upper hand in the action for most of the match.

But McIntyre hit The Monster Among Men with a clothesline by mistake, and the angle allowed Mace and T-Bar to pick up a count-out victory. Strowman powerslammed McIntyre to end the segment.

HA HA



STAY MAD pic.twitter.com/OmCIZVuuFK — MAIN EVENT M̺̤͍͓̮̼̟̂ͯ̽͒͐̋ͧA͈͋C͕̥̘̬̊̇ͪ͂E̳̽ (@MACEtheWRESTLER) April 27, 2021

T-Bar and Mace are finally coming across as two tough individuals. They’ve gotten rid of their masks, and WWE RAW should allow them to use their old ring names again. The RAW tag team division is thin at the moment and these two powerhouses could certainly help lift the game.

Even though their victories haven’t been too convincing, it’s good to watch T-Bar and Mace pick up consecutive wins over two former World Champions.

1 / 5 NEXT