5 things WWE RAW got right this week - Eva Marie returns; Former tag team champions break up

WWE RAW once again had a few big matches scheduled for this week. The WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions were scheduled to defend their titles against Naomi and Lana. Expectedly, Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler managed to retain their titles.

The new partnership between Randy Orton and Riddle continued to prosper. Meanwhile, former RAW Tag Team Champions broke up on this week’s episode.

Omos and AJ Styles made their first WWE RAW appearance since winning the tag team titles at WrestleMania 37. Former 205 Live superstar Mansoor made his move to RAW and immediately found himself in a match against Sheamus.

Damian Priest defeated John Morrison yet again on this week’s episode. Will The Archer of Infamy finally find himself in another meaningful rivalry following his constant run-ins with The Miz and Morrison?

The final match of the night saw Bobby Lashley defeat Braun Strowman thanks to interference from Drew McIntyre. Will McIntyre stand tall at the end of WrestleMania Backlash?

Here are five things WWE got right on this week’s RAW.

#5 The WWE RAW Tag Team Champions returned to pick up a victory

The new WWE RAW Tag Team Champions made their first appearance after WrestleMania 37. Before The New Day arrived, AJ Styles claimed that he and Omos had been busy celebrating their victory after WrestleMania.

Styles reminded fans he became a Grand Slam Champion in just five years, before Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods made their way out. The Phenomenal One took the fight to The New Day before Omos made his way to the ring.

He overpowered Woods and threw him into the corner just so he could tag in Kingston. Omos shook off everything the former WWE RAW Tag Team Champions could throw at him and dominated the competition.

Styles called for a high five and the referee took that as a tag. This nearly allowed Woods to pick up the victory for his team. But once Omos made it back into the ring, he crushed the challengers.

A Phenomenal Forearm to Woods from Omos’ shoulders allowed Styles to pick up the win for his team. The match was decent and allowed Styles and Omos to cement themselves as the new WWE RAW Tag Team Champions.

The New Day seems to be out of contention for the titles for now, which will allow some other teams to stand up to Styles and Omos. The Lucha House Party could move into that position for some time before the creative builds another team to challenge the new champions.

