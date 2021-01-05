5 Things WWE RAW got right this week (Jan 4, 2020)

The first episode of WWE RAW was supposed to be a big one as dozens of legends appeared to boost the show. The episode was kicked off by a promo from Hulk Hogan, and fans got to watch The Big Show, Mark Henry, Torrie Wilson, Ric Flair, and many other legends appear during the night.

The WWE Universe got to watch a few major upset victories during WWE RAW this week. Dana Brooke defeated Shayna Baszler on the show, while Riddle scored a cheeky victory over Bobby Lashley in a non-title match.

That wasn’t all, as Lacey Evans and Peyton Royce teamed up to compete against Asuka and Charlotte Flair in a non-title match. Lince Dorado and Gran Metalik also got a non-title match against the WWE RAW Tag Team Champions during the show.

However, the biggest match of the night saw Drew McIntyre defend his WWE Championship against Keith Lee. Keeping in mind all the action that took place during Legends Night, let’s take a look at the 5 things WWE RAW got right this week.

#5 The Miz and John Morrison pick up another loss on WWE RAW

The opening segment of WWE RAW was taken over by The Miz TV. The Miz and John Morrison were in the ring and ran down the card for the night. They then invited their first guests for 2021, The New Day.

After the two teams exchanged some words, Teddy Long came down to announce that Miz and Morrison would face The Undertaker on WWE RAW. The legend soon realized that The Phenom had retired after Adam Pearce intervened, and made a match between The New Day and the team of Miz and Morrison official.

The match was dominated by some back and forth action early on, before the heels took control of the match. After both teams traded some blows, Xavier Woods hit Morrison with a Shining Wizard to pick up the victory.

Advertisement

This was a fun match to kick off WWE RAW this week. However, it’s odd that Miz and Morrison have carried their bad booking streak into 2021.

Hopefully, this loss and the ones before it will help Miz and Morrison rethink their position on the brand and come back stronger. However, such bookings are only weakening The Miz’s position as Mr. Money in the Bank even more.

As for The New Day, they needed this victory after losing their WWE RAW Tag Team Championships last month. It won’t be long before they get back in contention for the tag team titles again.