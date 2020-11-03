5 Things WWE RAW got right this week (November 2, 2020)

WWE RAW looked to build itself ahead of Survivor Series after SmackDown crowned some Superstars to make up their teams during last week’s show. While the women’s Team RAW is already set, there were two spots up for grabs on the men’s team before this week’s show.

United States Champion Bobby Lashley faced 24/7 Champion R-Truth during the night. After Lashley was done with R-Truth, he took out Drew Gulak and left him laying on top of Truth. Gulak became the new 24/7 Champion in the process.

WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler defeated their Team RAW teammates Mandy Rose and Dana Brooke after which Jax also beat Lana during the show.

The chances of an invasion from the SmackDown roster were high this week as the creative team looked to build towards the Survivor Series pay-per-view.

In this article, we will look at the five things RAW got right during this week’s show.

#5 The target on Randy Orton’s back gets even bigger on WWE RAW

WWE Champion Randy Orton kicked off this week’s RAW to declare himself the best of all time. He claimed that he was better than everyone in the locker room, including The Undertaker, Edge, and Drew McIntyre.

He called himself a legend before admitting that he had a big target on his back. However, he called out anyone in the back to try and come after him and his WWE Championship. While fans expected Roman Reigns to make an appearance this week to hype up his match against Orton at WWE Survivor Series, it was Alexa Bliss who made her way out to confront The Viper.

Advertisement

After what had happened on A Moment of Bliss last week, Bliss told Orton that “he could be here” before the arena darkened. After the lights come back on, The Goddess had disappeared and McIntyre appeared to deliver a big Claymore to the WWE Champion. He dared The Viper to give him a rematch and vowed to make his life a living hell.

As McIntyre headed to the backstage area, The Miz arrived with John Morrison to cash in his Money in the Bank contract. The two heels were stopped by The Scottish Psychopath who threw them out of the ring before claiming that only he’d take the title away from Orton.

This was a great way to kick-off WWE RAW and show that McIntyre is waiting for Orton to give him his rematch while The Miz won’t waste too much time before cashing in his briefcase.