5 things WWE RAW got right before WrestleMania 37 – #1 contender turns heel; AJ Styles looks to enter the history books

The final episode of WWE RAW before WrestleMania was set to be a big one. RAW has worked hard to build the WWE Championship picture over the past few weeks, and the focus was once again on the top title.

Bobby Lashley was set to compete against Cedric Alexander after defeating Shelton Benjamin last week. Drew McIntyre took on King Corbin in the final match of the night in a surprisingly entertaining match.

Rhea Ripley and Asuka were scheduled to team up for a WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship match just a few nights before their WWE RAW Women’s Championship match. Braun Strowman pinned Elias and Jaxson Ryker during a 2-on-1 Handicap Match before his Steel Cage match against Shane McMahon at The Show of Shows.

Riddle competed in a non-title match against Mustafa Ali before his title defense against Sheamus. WWE also announced a Tag Team Turmoil match for night one of WrestleMania that will determine who will challenge Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler on night two of the event.

The match between Bad Bunny and The Miz for Mania also ended up becoming even bigger just nights before the contest. Let’s take a look at five things WWE got right on the RAW before WrestleMania.

#5 Riddle took down Mustafa Ali on WWE RAW before his title defense at WrestleMania

Mustafa Ali blamed Riddle for RETRIBUTION’s break-up on WWE RAW. He had an exchange with Sheamus backstage who told him that he would be ringside for Ali’s match against Riddle.

Ali tried to pin Riddle early but was unable to keep him down for the three-count. Riddle replied with a submission hold that did significant damage to Ali. Riddle sent Ali out of the ring before taking him out with a dive.

The Bro mocked Sheamus outside the ring and stole his hat from the commentary table. This allowed Ali a chance to attack him and gain control. The Original Bro exploded back into the match to hit a Broton and then some elbows on Ali.

The former leader of RETRIBUTION locked in the Lights Out submission before Riddle countered a top rope move and hit the Bro Derek to pick up the victory. The match between these two superstars was solid once again.

The rivalry between Sheamus and Riddle on WWE RAW has been simple yet effective. It will offer Sheamus a chance to win a singles title in WWE once again after several years. He has been great on WWE RAW and has had a fun rivalry against Drew McIntyre.

Riddle may have won against Ali once again this week, but The Celtic Warrior could be the favorite to take home the United States Championship at WrestleMania.

