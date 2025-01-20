5 things WWE shouldn't do at Saturday Night's Main Event 2025

WWE picked a strange time for the second installment of Saturday Night's Main Event. The second offering of the revamped show will take place one week before the Royal Rumble.

That will allow some stars to get a featured match before the annual PLE. The matches for the show, however, were only announced over the last week. Jey Uso will challenge Gunther, and Sheamus will face Bron Breakker for the Intercontinental title again.

Cody Rhodes and Kevin Owens will relinquish their titles before a ladder match at the Rumble. Will they get physical again or hold off after another pull-apart brawl on SmackDown?

Owens did attack Rey Mysterio, so Shawn Michaels could be next. With one more week to build it up, WWE shouldn't do the next five things at Saturday Night's Main Event.

#5. Jey Uso shouldn’t dethrone Gunther at Saturday Night's Main Event

Can Jey shock the world by taking Gunther's World Heavyweight title? (Image Credit: WWE.com

Jey randomly stepped up to Gunther on last week's RAW. He's already faced and lost to Gunther a few times. The Yeet Master has also come up short in every attempt to win the World Heavyweight Championship.

With the Road to WrestleMania underway, now isn't the time for one of the major champions to lose. Liv Morgan and Nia Jax did well in their spots but were not meant to be on top once WrestleMania season began.

Despite his overwhelming popularity, Jey Uso should not win the World Heavyweight Championship at Saturday Night's Main Event. They flubbed his run with the Intercontinental title, and he's better suited for that title scene.

#4. Hulk Hogan shouldn't emerge as a face again

It was no surprise that Hulk Hogan was booed during his self-promoting segment on RAW on Netflix. He didn't say anything relevant to current angles and was only there to promote his new beer.

Fans in attendance let him have it for his self-serving moment. Officials should take notice and use him a different way if they have to use him at all. The second Saturday Night's Main Event takes place in San Antonio rather than Los Angeles.

If The Hulkster trots out again for some adulation, he may still get a mixed reaction. That's why he needs to play a heel if he does appear before the live crowd again.

#3. Jacob Fatu shouldn't squash a Monster

Jacob Fatu and Braun Strowman had a huge staredown on the latest SmackDown. Before they could throw fists, Tama Tonga pulled Fatu out of the ring.

WWE quickly announced a match between the two monsters for the upcoming edition of Saturday Night's Main Event.

Strowman has a great history of getting squashed by names like Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar. If Fatu is on track to become WWE's next great monster heel, they may be tempted to serve Strowman up on a silver platter.

However, bookers should resist the temptation so the former Universal Champ saves some allure. If he gets trounced by a guy who's been in the company for less than a year, it will hurt Strowman's credibility.

#2. Bron Breakker shouldn’t lose his Intercontinental Championship

It feels like once Bron Breakker took the title from Jey Uso to become a two-time champ, he's only battled Sheamus and Ludwig Kaiser. That's the case yet again as he puts his belt on the line against Sheamus.

The Intercontinental title is the one belt The Celtic Warrior hasn't added to his collection. Because of the constant need to mention that fact, it feels like he'll win it at some point in 2025.

It just shouldn't happen at Saturday Night's Main Event. Breakker has only held the title for around 90 days after winning it on October 21.

Sheamus is on the tail end of his career, while Breakker is on the rise. If a big change is to occur, it should be saved for WrestleMania or later in 2025.

#1. Goldberg shouldn’t interfere in Gunther's title match

The Rock wasn't the only legend to show up at Bad Blood in October. As he took to the ring, Gunther complimented and insulted Goldberg in the same promo. It caused the former NFL player to jump the barricade.

Officials broke them up and nothing has been mentioned of it since October. If the showdown was to set something up with Goldberg, that's fine. However, he shouldn't re-emerge to help Uso win in San Antonio. If he does appear at Saturday Night's Main Event, it should be after Gunther wins to set up a future showdown.

Fighting at the Royal Rumble may be too soon since the events are a week apart. Still, Goldberg could show up in San Antonio, on RAW, and then in the ring across from the Ring General in Indianapolis.

