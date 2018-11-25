5 Things WWE Secretly Told Us at WWE Starrcade 2018

Ali Akber FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 25 Nov 2018, 17:51 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

The Main Event saw Rollins take on Ambrose for the Intercontinental Title

Starrcade 2018 was held on November 24, 2018, WWE Network event produced by WWE for their Raw and SmackDown brands.

The event was scheduled to host many great matches, making it no less than a pay-per-view event in terms of matches booked and the wrestlers involved, but slowly the matches were forced to change.

At the end of the day, the match card wasn’t too impressive and saw largely predictable outcomes which made one think whether the interest in the event was reduced due to some injuries and superstars pulling out of the event.

One of the biggest surprises for the event was the return of a hugely successful and popular wrestler from RAW which was probably the highlight of the show along with the match between Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose.

Since the event is now done and dusted, let’s take a look at 5 things WWE secretly told us at WWE Starrcade 2018.

#5 WWE will always throw in women tag team matches

Eight women fought in the first match of the night

The women of the WWE are said to be going through a revolution, where their division is supposed to slowly come at par with the men’s division. The WWE recently held the Evolution PPV which was the cornerstone of the revolution and saw a highly successful all-women event take place.

However, most of the time it seems like the creative are completely unsure of what to do with the women’s roster. This is evident from the fact that they have repeatedly thrown numerous women tag team matches at us.

On Raw, we have seen Sasha Banks, Natalya, and Bayley take on The Riott Squad a number of times, while SmackDown has also hosted a mixture of tag team matches to fill in the mid-card.

Starrcade had something almost similar as the opening segment of the event saw a tag team match being set up between the teams of Nia Jax, Tamina, Mickie James & Alicia Fox and Sasha Banks, Bayley, Ember Moon & Dana Brooke.

To protect the other developing heels on Raw, Alicia Fox was the woman who tapped out to Sasha Banks to hand the win over to the faces.

1 / 5 NEXT