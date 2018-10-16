5 Things WWE Secretly Told Us On Monday Night Raw

Rimika Saini

This is the McIntyre Era

Despite receiving such backlash for pushing ahead with the Crown Jewel event, WWE returned to action with a pretty average episode of Monday Night Raw.

Considering that the company is still advertising all the matches scheduled to take place at Crown Jewel, not mentioning Saudi Arabia at all means they definitely have opted for an alternate location.

As far as the storylines go, the writing and the entire narration spread throughout the show was quite predictable and repetitive, which has certainly become a problem for WWE's flagship show.

While the cracks in the Shield were being significantly highlighted, Drew Mcintyre's rage had the last laugh tonight on Monday Night Raw as he looks destined for something special.

With October bound to be a busy month for the company, WWE secretly tried to tease a lot of things vicariously through some of their segments on the red brand. What were they? Let's find out.

Here are the 5 biggest things WWE secretly told us on Monday Night Raw.

#1 The only way to make any Nikki Bella feud controversial is addressing John Cena

Same old storylines

Judging by what WWE has done to create anticipation for WWE Evolution, more significant emphasis was bound to be laid upon Ronda Rousey and the opponent she faces at the event.

While reliable publications already speculated the name of Nikki Bella, the fans have been pessimistic about the event ever since this all became a sad reality.

The Bella Twins definitely have solidified their position in the business but have never successfully managed to garner the adulation of the hardcore wrestling fans who live and enjoy this business.

Considering that a vehement backlash was on its way, the creative team quickly ignited the feud by addressing both sisters' opportunistic mindset, with the Rowdy One taunting Nikki's mannerisms to reach to the top of the industry.

Since Nikki Bella was involved in a pretty mainstream relationship with John Cena, the company always uses this personal attachment to create controversial and interesting possibilities to sell any feud that involves the Bella Twins.

This feud is bound to headline such a historic event, and the fact that WWE continuously brings John Cena into the frame says a lot about what they feel about the talented twins.

