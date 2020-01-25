5 things WWE secretly told us on SmackDown through The Fiend & Daniel Bryan's contract signing segment

The Fiend and Daniel Bryan

The Fiend made his presence felt on SmackDown Live once again this week, as he and Daniel Bryan were set to sign a contract for their upcoming Universal Championship match at Royal Rumble. Before The Fiend made his entrance, Bray Wyatt appeared on the screen for this week's Firefly Fun House episode.

Wyatt had a fax machine on his table, which wasn't working properly. He proceeded to tell Daniel Bryan that he is making a mistake facing The Fiend. Then, it happened. The lights went down and the current Universal Champion appeared out of nowhere.

For a second, he and Bryan stared at each other before attacking ruthlessly. It was The Fiend who got on top of things and he ended the segment with a Mandible Claw followed by a Sister Abigail.

He moved towards the table and signed the contract with his blood. As bizarre as it appears to be, we have to admit Wyatt's genius is extraordinary. This segment revealed a few things that the WWE Universe may not have noticed, here are 5 of them.

#5 Bray Wyatt won't disappear this time

The reason why The Fiend vs Daniel Bryan is a Strap Match is that the latter doesn't want the Universal Champion to disappear from the ring this time.

We saw The Fiend escaping from the ring last week. He had come to take out a returning Kane, but it was a ploy. Taking advantage of the distraction, Bryan attacked The Fiend and took out wisps of his hair as he disappeared through the ring.

It seemed a bit out of character for The Fiend, to be honest. He is one of the most feared wrestlers on the roster and, surprisingly, he walks away whenever there's trouble ahead of him.

This week's episode showed The Fiend we wanted to see - fearless. It's an indication that he won't disappear at the Royal Rumble. Isn't that the point of a Strap Match?

