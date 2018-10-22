5 Things WWE Should Do At Crown Jewel

WWE Crown Jewel will take place on November 2, 2018

Amidst all the chaos and confusion it looks like the WWE will go ahead with the WWE Crown Jewel pay-per-view in Saudi Arabia. The pressure has been mounting on the company to pull out of the agreement they struck with the crown prince due to recent events.

WWE Crown Jewel is shaping up to be a mega event with the Brothers of Destruction reuniting to face D-Generation X and the Universal Title and the WWE Championship also being defended during the event. WWE has also announced a WWE World Cup tournament to crown the best in the world.

Rey Mysterio, who returned to WWE in Smackdown 1000, will be in the mix as well. The company is hell-bent on making the event a grand success and there are a few things that the company can do to ensure that WWE Crown Jewel will go down as a memorable event.

Here are the 5 things WWE should do at Crown Jewel to make the show a huge success.

#5 Reduce the length of the show

WWE Should Reduce The Length of the Show

One of the biggest complaints the fans have regarding events put on by WWE is the fact that the shows go on for too long including the pre-show. WWE usually puts on events that could total up to seven to eight hours which takes away the significance of the events headlining bouts.

While WWE wants to put on as many matches as possible while giving the top stars the opportunity to perform, they would be better served by reducing the length of WWE Crown Jewel considering the fact that women won't be performing on the card. Putting on an event that would end by the five-hour mark would indeed help the fans and the organization.

