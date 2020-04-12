5 Things WWE should do going forward to keep fans interested in the product

Will these five things make WWE more interesting to watch?

WWE need to make a few changes in their product in these testing times.

Could WWE do more cinematic matches with the pandemic going on?

WWE is in a very interesting spot right now and although the company continues to push forward in the best way possible, one would have to hope they have some kind of long term plan. Of course, WWE has already shown hints of that bigger plan with impromptu title matches and moving certain storylines forward, but one has to wonder if it's enough.

One also has to consider how WWE can keep going given all the limitations they are faced with at the moment. In fact, even when the company seems to do everything right, they still suffer from the fact that there is no live audience in attendance and there is no way to inject the needed excitement into the product.

With WWE currently refusing to take time off, here are five ways the company can keep fans interested during the pandemic. As always, let us know your thoughts in the comments below and be sure to tell us what you think WWE should do moving forward.

#5 Break the fourth wall

WWE should be focusing on breaking the fourth wall more.

For one reason or another, the WWE Universe loves it whenever the company manages to break the fourth wall. Whether that be by Bray Wyatt's infamous see you in hell promo right before Hell in a Cell, or Randy Orton calling Edge by his real name, there is something about going off-script that seems to resonate with fans.

Again, this seems to be a 'get out of jail' free card for the company and they need to find a way to utilize it over these next couple of weeks. At least that way, WWE can keep fans on their toes as they ride out the quarantine and could even get fans buzzing in a way that they haven't been for a while.

And that's what WWE needs. They need people to talk positively about the company again. They need people to get excited about the product again. Finally, they need to break the fourth wall in a way that keeps fans coming back and also keeps them guessing as to what happens next.

