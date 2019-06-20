5 things WWE should not do at Stomping Grounds 2019

WWE's Stomping Grounds PPV comes to us from the Tacoma Dome on June 23rd, and will be an important one for the Vince McMahon-led promotion as both WWE RAW and SmackDown are not currently doing well in viewership, while the WWE Universe is also uninterested in WWE's programming and storylines.

WWE will need to change things around soon and the Stomping Grounds PPV is an important one for them to change the tide. The PPV will see several title matches as WWE build towards the next big PPV, SummerSlam.

Here are 5 things WWE should not do at Stomping Grounds:

#5. Lack of surprises

Bayley

One of the best PPVs in recent times was the 2019 Money in the Bank PPV that received rave reviews from fans. As usual, the Money in the Bank ladder match was fantastic to watch, but what made the PPV stand out was the surprises that WWE had in store for fans.

First, we had Bayley win the women's Money in the Bank ladder match, who then went on to cash-in on Charlotte Flair, who had just moments earlier defeated Becky Lynch to become the SmackDown Women's title. This was a popular decision as fans have demanded and wanted to see Bayley win a singles title again. And the surprise cash-in brought the house down!

The other big surprise of the night was the return of Brock Lesnar, who entered the men's Money in the Bank ladder match after Sami Zayn - who was orignally supposed to be one of the eight men in the match - was attacked and hence could not participate in the match.

Lesnar went on to win the briefcase, and despite it being disliked by many fans, Lesnar winning the men's Money in the Bank ladder match was a massive surprise for many fans.

WWE should try to do the same by weaving new mini stories during the PPV, like the Bayley cash-in, or the Zayn attack and Lesnar victory, to keep fans invested in the show.

