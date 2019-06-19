5 Superstars who could return at WWE Stomping Grounds PPV

WWE's Stomping Grounds PPV will take place on Sunday, June 23, 2019, the second WWE PPV in June after the Super ShowDown PPV in Saudi Arabia earlier this month.

Stomping Grounds is the second last PPV before SummerSlam, which will take place in August, and the storylines built for this show will most likely continue till SummerSlam.

The PPV will see seven WWE titles defended, including the WWE Championship, Universal Championship, RAW and SmackDown Women's Championship, Cruiserweight Championship, SmackDown Tag Team Championship, and United States Championship.

There has not been a lot of interesting storylines on WWE television lately, which has shown in the falling ratings and viewership figures on RAW and SmackDown.

WWE's creative team have to come up with new ideas to get fans interested in the show once again, which could maybe begin at the Stomping Grounds PPV, and the return of a few Superstars could help that.

Here are 5 Superstars who could return at WWE Stomping Grounds PPV

#5 Sasha Banks

Sasha Banks hasn't been on WWE television since WrestleMania 35

It is quite clear that Sasha Banks is unhappy in WWE, going by her recent social media interaction as well as her hiatus since WrestleMania 35. The first-ever women's tag team champion has been linked with a move away from WWE, but WWE are unlikely to release her before the end of her contract.

But, one way that WWE can maybe convince her to stay is by putting her in an engaging storyline for, perhaps, a top women's title. One feud that many fans want is one between her and former tag team partner and best friend, Bayley, who currently holds the SmackDown Women's title.

Many fans expected a heel turn by Banks or Bayley when they were both tag team partners, but that didn't happen.

Stomping Grounds could be the perfect time for WWE to reintroduce Banks and maybe have her feud with Bayley following Bayley's match against Alexa Bliss for the SmackDown Women's title.

Banks could maybe interfere in the match between Bayley and Bliss, and then proceed to attack the SmackDown Women's champ to begin their feud.

