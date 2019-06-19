×
UFC News: Dana White reveals surprising truth about Brock Lesnar's UFC exit

Nishant Jayaram
ANALYST
News
343   //    19 Jun 2019, 10:25 IST

What's the story?

Former WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar was set to face Daniel Cormier in the UFC, in what was believed to be one final UFC bout for Cormier, and possibly even Lesnar.

But Lesnar then pulled out of the match and retired from MMA. UFC President Dana White has spoken about Lesnar and said that it was the right decision by Lesnar to quit UFC.

In case you didn't know...

The Beast entered the UFC ring last year following Cormier's match against Stipe Miocic and seemingly challenged him to a match. Lesnar entered the USADA testing pool and it was expected that he would have a match with Cormier in 2019.

But UFC President Dana White announced later that Lesnar had retired from MMA and that he will be returning to WWE. It was later revealed that Lesnar had signed a new contract with WWE.

The heart of the matter

Dana White, in an Instagram live session, spoke about the Brock Lesnar situation and said that Lesnar leaving UFC was the right decision and said that Lesnar had a good run in UFC.

“I wasn’t pissed at all. Brock had a good run here. It’s been fun. Listen, to fight in this business you have to be 100 percent invested. You’ve got to be in. It’s not where his head was. He made the right decision," said White during an Instagram live session (H/T MMA Fighting)

Lesnar, since signing a new deal with WWE, made a shock return at the Money in the Bank PPV, where he arrived last to the ring and won the briefcase, in turn winning a shot at either the Universal title or the WWE title.

What's next?

We aren't quite sure when Lesnar will cash in his Money in the Bank contract, but doing so at this Sunday's Stomping Grounds PPV would be quite a surprise!


Tags:
UFC Brock Lesnar Dana White
