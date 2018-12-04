5 things WWE should not do on Raw this week (December 3, 2018)

Everndran FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 606 // 04 Dec 2018, 05:27 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

How can Raw turn it around this week?

WWE Raw has been one of the most disappointing wrestling shows in 2018, as the company has taken this once watchable wrestling program and turned it into a boring, repetitive, monotonous mess, and last week's installment of Raw could have been the worst episode of the flagship show this year.

From a boring opening segment to an unimportant main event that achieved nothing, Raw was a hot mess last week, but WWE could avoid that this week if they sit back and analyze what has not been working on the show. Therefore, WWE should avoid the following mistakes that they make almost every week on Raw, and maybe this episode could be watchable.

#1 Another meaningless open

Boring promos are the rage right now on Raw.

Last week's opening of Monday Night Raw was one of the more recent examples of why WWE is struggling to maintain their audience's attention, as Baron Corbin's career drama once again came to the forefront of the show.

Moreover, Corbin's repetitive promo didn't accomplish much, as Braun Strowman's update and Corbin's thoughts on his match with Strowman at TLC 2018 could have been fulfilled backstage in a short segment.

This week, WWE needs to avoid that and move straight ahead with the program, anything from an exciting match to an exhilarating confrontation could help Raw maintain its viewers throughout its runtime.

#2 Mishandle the Tag Team and Women's Division

Who asked for this?

Last week on Raw, The Authors of Pain defended their WWE Raw Tag Team Titles against the team of Bobby Roode and Chad Gable in a fairly competitive match. However, instead of giving any one of those teams momentum and a boost of credibility moving forward, WWE decided to once again drag their pathetically terrible potty humor into the bout.

As Drake Maverick took Bobby Roode's robe and decided to pee on it, this obviously distracted Roode for some reason and the Tag Team Title match ended.

Over in another division, Alexa Bliss' terrible segment with Bayley and Sasha Banks highlighted that these women are being wasted on Raw. WWE need to garner momentum for these stars this week on Raw and not embarrass them once again.

1 / 2 NEXT