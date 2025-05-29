5 Things WWE shouldn’t do at Money in the Bank 2025

Under the creative leadership of Triple H, WWE is moving towards Money in the Bank 2025. The traditional Premium Live event will stream live on Saturday, June 7, 2025, from Intuit Dome in Los Angeles, CA. As of writing, multiple stars, including Solo Sikoa, Seth Rollins, Rhea Ripley, and more, have qualified for their respective Men's and Women's MITB ladder matches.

In addition, John Cena and Cody Rhodes are set to clash in a tag team match. However, there are several things that the Triple H-led promotion shouldn't do at Money in the Bank 2025, as these things couldn't be a great decision to take.

In this article, we will be looking at those five things that WWE shouldn't do at the upcoming PLE.

#5. John Cena should not pin Cody Rhodes again

John Cena defeated Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 41 on Night 2, which made Cena a 17-time World Champion. The Franchise Player will now have Logan Paul by his side to face Jey Uso and The American Nightmare in tag team action.

One thing WWE shouldn't do at MITB is book The Cenation Leader to pin Cody Rhodes again. This move would derail the momentum of Dusty's son and put him in a weaker position ahead of a potential rematch between Cena and Rhodes in WWE.

#4. Seth Rollins should not win the Money in the Bank contract

Seth Rollins defeated Finn Balor and Sami Zayn on RAW this week, qualifying him for the Men's MITB ladder match. The Visionary has Bronson Reed, Bron Breakker, and Paul Heyman on his side, which gives him a major numbers game advantage for this ladder match.

Despite this, the company shouldn't crown Seth Rollins Mr. Money in the Bank again this year. The Architect has already had a once-in-a-lifetime Heist of the Century moment when he cashed in his briefcase at WrestleMania 31.

Moreover, Seth has already garnered significant attention from the WWE Universe due to his newly formed association. Therefore, Rollins doesn't need the MITB briefcase. Thus, the company should not move forward with Seth winning at the upcoming ladder match.

#3. Rhea Ripley shouldn't become Ms. Money in the Bank 2025

Similar to Seth Rollins, Rhea Ripley also doesn't need the MITB briefcase. The Eradicator is already a main event-level star and could easily win a Women's World title without even needing the briefcase. With this, giving her the briefcase could be a waste of opportunity.

Instead of this, WWE should crown an underrated or more deserving star who genuinely needs a push as the Ms. MITB briefcase holder in 2025.

#2. Roman Reigns shouldn't return alone to WWE

Since RAW after WrestleMania 41, Roman Reigns has been on hiatus from WWE. The Original Tribal Chief was taken out by Seth Rollins and Bron Breakker during that show. CM Punk has already made his return and is on his way to seek vengeance against the heel association.

One thing WWE shouldn't do at MITB is book the return of Roman Reigns alone. The former Undisputed WWE Champion's solo comeback will put him in a weaker position against Seth's faction, especially after Bronson Reed's inclusion.

Instead of returning alone, Roman could bring his cousin Lance Anoa'i to the company. For a long time, Lance has been rumored to be part of the Stamford-based promotion.

#1. The Money in the Bank briefcase cashes in on the same night

Giving the Money in the Bank briefcase to a star ensures that he or she will remain in the spotlight for the upcoming months. This is due to the hints or teases of the MITB briefcase cash-in, which even hooks fans into wondering when the cash-in will actually take place.

Due to this, Triple H shouldn't book the cash-in for the same night as the Money in the Bank PLE, as it could ruin all the excitement following the show. It would be better if the Stamford-based promotion books a decent reign for the Mr. or Ms. MITB briefcase holder and then reserves the cash-in moment.

