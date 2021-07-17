5 things WWE must stop doing in Money in the Bank ladder matches

There's no doubt about it, the WWE Universe loves the Money in the Bank ladder match. There are only two Money in the Bank ladder matches per year. One for the men's division and one for the women's division, with both Raw and SmackDown Superstars competing.

No gimmick match in WWE is completely flawless, and the same can be said for the Money in the Bank ladder match, but with it comes the opportunity for change to make things as flawless as can be.

That being said, let's take a look at five things WWE simply must stop doing in Money in the Bank ladder matches.

#5 Allowing superstars to slowly climb the ladder in Money in the Bank

The Men's Money in the Bank ladder match from 2018

It's a few minutes into the match, and there's one superstar left in the ring. They set up the ladder, and they start climbing it so slowly, one small step by one small step. It's a frustrating sight. You just know someone is about to jump in the ring to stop them.

The superstar may be a little apprehensive about climbing the ladder, but then miraculously later in the match, we see them climbing the ladder at a more rapid rate. If you're going to set up a ladder to climb, with a lucrative prize at the top, with other superstars looming, we'll be climbing that ladder as quickly as we can.

It's something WWE should make sure superstars don't do, as it doesn't seem realistic. Unless you're Mark Henry and scared about breaking the ladder steps!

#4 Having too many participants

Men's Money in the Bank ladder match in 2018

When the first Money in the Bank debuted in 2005, there were simply six WWE superstars competing in the match. In more recent years, it has varied between seven, eight, and even ten competitors.

ON THIS DAY IN 2005: Edge won the first-ever Money in the Bank ladder match at #WrestleMania 21, defeating Chris Benoit, Chris Jericho, Christian, Kane, and Shelton Benjamin pic.twitter.com/fgjBXph7Oi — GiveMeSport WWE & Wrestling (@GMS_WWE) April 3, 2019

Sometimes Money in the Bank can feel a little overcrowded, which can take away from the match, as it doesn't allow superstars to really get an opportunity to shine in the match.

The early days of the Money in the Bank ladder match felt like the right formula and the right amount of contenders. One thing is for certain, no matter who is elected to compete in the match, we totally respect each and every one of them for putting their body on the line for our entertainment.

