5 things WWE SmackDown got right before SummerSlam: Brock Lesnar wrecks former champion; top babyface injured

A loaded episode of WWE SmackDown kicked off just 24 hours before SummerSlam. The next challenger for the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion was set to be crowned on the show. Drew McIntyre and Sheamus competed in an Old Fashion Donnybrook match to claim the spot.

Meanwhile, tensions ran high between Ronda Rousey and SmackDown Women's Champion Liv Morgan. It will be interesting to see who comes out on top at SummerSlam.

Jeff Jarrett hosted a segment between Street Profits and The Usos before their big match at SummerSlam. New Day also looked for ways to get back at The Viking Raiders on this week's show.

The night's final segment was top-notch as it opened up a world of possibilities. Let's look at the five things WWE SmackDown got right before SummerSlam.

#5. Drew McIntyre pinned Sheamus in the old-fashioned Donnybrook match

Sheamus could not undo his arch enemy on SmackDown

WWE SmackDown kicked off with a gimmick match between Drew McIntyre and Sheamus. Both men were looking to become the next contender for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at Clash at the Castle.

The two men started brawling immediately, and McIntyre threw The Celtic Warrior over the announce table. He dodged the White Noise and hit a few suplexes before throwing several steel chairs into the ring.

Ridge Holland came out attacking The Scottish Warrior, and Sheamus nearly picked up the win following a knee strike. McIntyre leveled Holland by dropping him through a table as the match continued.

The two men hit some big moves to punish each other but failed to get the win. Butch jumped off a set of barrels and unloaded on the former WWE Champion. McIntyre took him out with a Claymore to keep control of the contest.

Sheamus hit a Brogue Kick but Drew kicked out of the pin. He powerbombed The Irishman through the table and hit Claymore for the win.

The two men continued to deliver another great performance on SmackDown. The match was worth the hype, and it was good to see The Scottish Warrior come out on top. After the match, Theory attacked McIntyre and taunted him as the segment ended.

#4. Ronda Rousey and Liv Morgan picked up a victory together on WWE SmackDown

The Baddest Woman on the Planet did not hold back on SmackDown

Shtozi defeated Aliyah after a standard match on WWE SmackDown. Ronda Rousey came out right after the contest and hit her finisher on the victor.

After the segment, Rousey and Liv Morgan teamed up for a match against Sonya Deville and Natalya. The Baddest Woman on The Planet took control early on, but Deville found a way to punish Liv once she tagged into the match.

Morgan broke free by hitting a codebreaker on Natalya but could not make the tag. Sonya and Natalya worked hard to isolate the SmackDown Women's Champion. Even when Liv got a chance to make the tag, she refused to do it.

The Queen of Harts continued to beat Liv down and got some near-falls. Ronda finally made the tag and rushed into the match. Liv came in and hit Oblivion on Natalya before Rousey made Deville submit to the Ankle Lock.

The match was good and showed the tension between Rousey and Morgan. Their match at SummerSlam will be a treat for the fans. It will be interesting to see if the current champion can retain the title at the show or not.

#3. The Viking Raiders made New Day suffer on the show

Xavier Woods may have suffered an injury on Friday Night

The rivalry between New Day and the Viking Raiders continued this week on SmackDown. Xavier Woods took control of the match early for his team and tried to make Erik pay for punishing them earlier.

Kofi Kingston sneaked a tag and hit some big moves before hitting the SOS. Woods returned and went on a roll as he took down both members of The Viking Raiders.

New Day was firmly in control of the contest when Erik and Ivar hit back. They unloaded on the former SmackDown Tag Team Champions and hit Kingston with some good moves.

A double-team powerbomb allowed the heels to pick up the win. After the match, The Vikings beat down Kofi and Xavier with their shields.

They trapped Woods' injured leg in a steel chair and stomped on it before officials came to stop them. It was a fun match that further built the threat of Erik and Ivar.

Hopefully, Woods has likely suffered a storyline injury on the show. The two teams have not been booked for a match at SummerSlam, and fans will have to wait to see what's next for them.

#2. Jeff Jarrett ate a Superkick from The Usos before WWE SummerSlam

Street Profits are ready to challenge The Usos for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship at SummerSlam. On WWE SmackDown, the two teams came face-to-face with special guest referee Jeff Jarrett in the ring.

The face-off didn't go too well, as a brawl broke out soon after. Jeff was hit by a Superkick from one of The Usos in the chaos before the brothers apologized to him.

Jeff shoved them away, and Street Profits sent them running as Montez Ford hit the champions with a big dive to end the segment.

It was an excellent final touch that was required to make the match more interesting. JJ will not forget what The Usos did on Friday Night and might play a decisive role in the finish to the big championship match at SummerSlam.

#1. Theory suffered at the hands of two former champions on WWE SmackDown

Paul Heyman came out for the final segment of WWE SmackDown this week. He introduced Roman Reigns and built him up as an unbeatable force in WWE.

Heyman spoke about his Tribal Chief's 700-day reign as a champion and claimed that the only way Brock Lesnar could take the title away from him was by killing him.

Heyman's promo ended abruptly as Brock Lesnar's music hit, and The Beast walked out to the ring. Heyman looked like he saw a ghost and backed into a corner.

Theory attacked Lesnar with his Money in the Bank briefcase, but it did little damage to the former Universal Champion. He threw Theory around like a rag doll and sent him running.

The Unproven One was hit by a Claymore by Drew McIntyre outside the ring before a stare-down between the latter and Lesnar. It was an incredible segment that built several possibilities and rivalries.

The Scottish Warrior is set to challenge whoever comes out on top at SummerSlam. Meanwhile, it looks like the pep-talk Heyman gave Theory backstage did something. The two could end up allying to surprise the WWE Universe.

