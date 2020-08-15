5 Things WWE SmackDown got right this week (August 14, 2020)

WWE SmackDown was on a roll this week as we got one of the finest episodes of the brand in a long time. While SmackDown has built some interesting rivalries over the past few months, this week was something special as it gave the fans more than what they expected.

RETRIBUTION returned to SmackDown this week to make a statement after completely uprooting the brand last week and then vandalizing the RAW backstage area.

Jeff Hardy confronted WWE Intercontinental Champion AJ Styles during his brand new Phenomenal Intercontinental Statistic System (P.I.S.S.) segment, and we will likely see Hardy compete for the Intercontinental Championship soon.

Bayley and Sasha Banks got the shock of their lives as the WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions and RAW & SmackDown Women’s Champions were not prepared for what went down on the show.

Kalisto made a surprise return during the show to help Gran Metalik defeat Shinsuke Nakamura, and with the Lucha House Party back, the SmackDown Tag Team Champions will need to get into defensive mode.

Sheamus took down Shorty G to make yet another statement, as the Celtic Warrior may be heading into a rivalry with Big E down the line.

In this article, we will look at the 5 things WWE got right on this week’s episode of SmackDown.

#5 RETRIBUTION strikes again on WWE SmackDown

WWE’s newest faction RETRIBUTION has been leaving a mark on both WWE RAW and SmackDown without the members revealing their identity. After attacking and vandalizing RAW earlier this week, the men and women of the faction took over SmackDown once again.

The group first made its mark when Big E and John Morrison were set for their match. They attacked both men and injured Big E’s knee in the process. The entire SmackDown locker room seemed united against the common enemy, but they still weren’t ready for what to expect from the attackers next.

During Big E and Morrison’s second meeting on SmackDown, a part of the SmackDown locker room surrounded the ring to keep RETRIBUTION out. They managed to do that but exposed the backstage area where the faction attacked several officials and talent before the SmackDown Superstars could head back to save them.

This shows that WWE has big plans for RETRIBUTION, and they seem to be unstoppable at this point. Will we see the RAW locker room unite against the villainous faction too, or will the division on RAW allow the group to leave another mark?

It looks like RETRIBUTION has grown in size, and the numbers game could help the faction make a huge statement on both the brands before they finally reveal their identity. Looks like WWE and SmackDown are doing the right thing with the group at the moment.