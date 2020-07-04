5 Things WWE SmackDown got right this week (July 3, 2020)

WWE SmackDown continued to deliver a good show this week that helped push several matches heading into Extreme Rules.

Bayley and Sasha Banks were brilliant on the Blue brand once again.

SmackDown put on a rather interesting show this week

WWE SmackDown had a few matches and segments scheduled for this week, most of which were booked to push the Extreme Rules: The Horror Show event.

Bray Wyatt will meet Universal Champion Braun Strowman at the event in a Wyatt Swamp Fight in a non-title match. Nikki Cross will challenge Bayley for the SmackDown Women’s Championship, while Sasha Banks has her eyes on RAW Women’s Champion Asuka.

WWE was also looking to further build Matt Riddle on the Blue brand after his great NXT stint that saw him become a crowd-favorite. Drew Gulak, on the other hand, had the opportunity of his life as he competed against AJ Styles for the Intercontinental Championship during the night.

Sheamus was ready to host The Toast of Jeff Hardy at the end of the night, while Shinsuke Nakamura and Cesaro looked to further their case for an opportunity to win the SmackDown Tag Team Championships.

With a loaded show for the week, SmackDown managed to keep the fans interested from beginning to the end.

In this article, we will look at the 5 things WWE got right on SmackDown this week.

#5 The “toast” of Jeff Hardy on WWE SmackDown

WWE SmackDown was headlined by a rather bizarre segment that had a great ending between Jeff Hardy and Sheamus. The toast of Jeff Hardy was advertised for last week but took place on this week’s show.

Hardy sat in the middle of the ring with several tables with drinks on them while Sheamus showed up on the Titantron. After the two men exchanged some harsh words, The Charismatic Enigma poured his drink on the bartender in the ring and smashed the glass on his head. He then delivered a Swanton Bomb to end the segment and send a message to The Celtic Warrior.

While the segment could have been much better had Sheamus been in the ring, it allowed Hardy and Sheamus to further their rivalry and also gave them the main event spot which will help them get more focus.

We all know that these two men are two of the best in the business and this rivalry can help them hit top gear at any time to remind the fans that they are still two of the best that exist in the industry.

