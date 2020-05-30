5 Things WWE SmackDown got right this week (May 29, 2020)

The action on SmackDown just got a lot more heated!

Just like RAW and NXT, SmackDown was filled with some surprises this week as fans prepared to see who’d find a place to compete at WWE Backlash.

The Intercontinental Championship tournament faced some problems earlier in the night but gave us the two finalists that we’d been looking forward to seeing compete against one another.

Some underused talent from SmackDown got a chance to shine during the night, as Shorty G returned to action while Sonya Deville and Lacey Evans competed in one of the better matches of the night.

So many questions are raised tonight after @IAmEliasWWE appears to have been the victim of a hit-and-run. #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/tWTkbqcZEF — WWE (@WWE) May 30, 2020

The surprises did not end there, as an interference at the end of SmackDown influenced the outcome of the final match of the night and gave us something big to look forward to.

Last, but not least, WWE legend Kurt Angle announced that The Original Bro was finally heading to SmackDown to become the next face of the brand.

In this article, we will look a the five things WWE got right on this week’s episode of SmackDown on FOX.

#5 Shorty G lights up WWE SmackDown with a big victory

Shorty G was on the receiving end of a major push on SmackDown last year, especially when he made it to the finals of the King of the Ring Tournament and into Team Hogan during Crown Jewel 2019.

Advertisement

However, he hasn’t had the best time this year as he has been overshadowed by several other storylines. It was also odd to see Elias compete in the Intercontinental Championship Tournament ahead of Shorty G who has much more backing from the WWE Universe.

This week, Shorty G was a part of the Battle Royal but was eliminated by Cesaro. He confronted Cesaro and Shinsuke Nakamura about ruining his moment during the match.

The Swiss Superman made fun of Shorty G which led to him punching Cesaro in the face and leading to a match between the two men.

They had a strong match even though it only lasted a few minutes, and Shorty G used his size to his advantage and he slipped through Cesaro’s grip and rolled him up for the victory.

A longer match between these two men would have turned out to be the show-stealer, but Shorty G’s victory allows him to gain prominence once again. He has outshined other performers with his work in the ring even though he has a terrible gimmick.

The babyface is too talented to get wasted and deserves a big moment like Apollo Crews is getting on RAW.