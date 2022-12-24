The second-last episode of WWE SmackDown of 2022 was a pre-taped telecast that emanated from the Allstate Arena in Chicago. The show's primary purpose was to build excitement heading into next year's much-anticipated edition and the upcoming year.

The Usos vs. Hit Row for the Undisputed Tag Team Championships was announced. Also, a Gauntlet match featuring SmackDown's six women was advertised to determine the Number One Contender for Ronda Rousey's title.

The make-shift duo of Braun Strowman and Richocet were also announced to team up to face Imperium's Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci in a Miracle on 34th Street Fight. This match type has become a tradition in WWE's holiday season.

On that note, let's look at 5 things WWE SmackDown got right this week.

#5 The Usos retain the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships

The Usos prevailed against Hit Row

The Usos are at the pinnacle of the tag-team division, having held the SmackDown Tag Titles for over 500 days. Jimmy and Jey have also been Unified Champs since May. The Street Profits, The New Day, The Brawling Brutes, and now, Hit Row have joined their long list of defeated challengers.

With all due respect to Hit Row, they still have a long way to go before reaching the level of The Usos. Furthermore, they haven't gotten over the fans, and Top Dolla's in-ring work has been criticized heavily. Last week the superstar had an awful botch in the Number One Contender's match.

It was a slightly competitive match with the desired outcome. The Bloodline's loyal henchmen are the perfect tandem to hold the Tag Team Championships heading into 2023. The Usos must not drop the titles before WrestleMania 39, and Hit Row isn't the best duo to dethrone them.

Therefore, WWE made a smart booking and business decision by having The Usos go over Hit Row on SmackDown this week.

#4 Rey Mysterio returns to in-ring action

Rey Mysterio looked strong on SmackDown

Last month, Rey Mysterio was abruptly removed from the SmackDown World Cup. This announcement came on the back of his unsuccessful yet stellar Intercontinental Championship pursuit. Mysterio was dealing with a short-term leg injury.

Thankfully, the former WWE Champion returned to the squared circle again for the first time since his IC Championship match against Gunther on November 4. Rey Mysterio faced fellow Mexican Angel in an enjoyable match-up. The Master of the 619 showed that he hadn't lost a step.

The veteran earned a much-needed victory and built momentum heading into the new year. Considering the last few months he has had, this was a welcome sight for Mysterio's fans. Furthermore, WWE also furthered the narrative between the luchador and Karrion Kross, who stared down the former following his victory.

#3 Braun Strowman and Ricochet defeat Imperium to cap off WWE SmackDown

They gave us a lovely present!

This week's main event of WWE SmackDown was a Miracle of 34th Street Fight featuring four of the blue brand's brightest stars. It was an all-out brawl where absolute chaos ensued.

WWE was wise to keep Gunther out of the mix because allowing him to sustain the same fate as Kaiser and Vinci protected and preserved his aura. The New Day popping out of a gift box to low-blow Imperium was a nice twist toward the end, which allowed Braun Strowman to obliterate his foes.

Ricochet kissing Samantha Irvin before hitting a moonsault off the top rope was unnecessary but understandable from the entertainment value perspective. WWE had to cap off SmackDown on a happy note to send fans home with positive energy and vibes. This was an effective way to accomplish that goal.

#2 Raquel Rodriguez is the new Number One Contender for the WWE SmackDown Women's Championship

The Women's Gauntlet match to determine the next contender for Ronda Rousey was the match of the night. Like all such matches, it accomplished the goal of getting over the match-up's star player, which, in this case, was Raquel Rodriguez.

Rousey and Shayna Bazler had injured Rodrigeuz's elbow last month. The two former MMA stars have also dealt a similar fate to Shotzi, whom The Baddest Woman on The Planet defeated at Survivor Series. Raquel Rodriguez was built as the endearing fan-favorite heading into the match, and she put on a career-defining performance.

Rodriguez outlasted Xia Li, Liv Morgan, Sonya Deville, and a surprise entrant in Bazler to get closer to the WWE SmackDown Women's Championship. The perseverant effort won over the fans and added to her credibility. A new face in the division is always a welcome sight, and the new challenger will put up an intense fight against Rousey.

#1 Bray Wyatt finally unleashes his vicious side in a physical onslaught

Ever since he made his jaw-dropping return at Extreme Rules, Bray Wyatt has repeatedly stated that he is a changed man, overcoming his inner demons and sending The Fiend away. Uncle Howdy called him out for being a liar, and LA Knight persistently enticed him to break loose.

However, as impressive as his segments have been, the former WWE Champion has seldom gotten physical. The most he did was head-butt Knight in a backstage confrontation in early November. Fortunately, Wyatt got very physical this week, finally unleashing his nasty side and getting the fans talking.

The 35-year-old came out to demand an apology from his rival for mistaking him for Uncle Howdy. However, out of nowhere, he attacked an innocent camera man capacitating him and locking in the Mandible Claw before Adam Pearce ran down to restore order.

He may have hidden his dark side, but it is slowly revealing itself in the most dangerous way possible. Therefore, SmackDown showed another layer of Wyatt's conflicted personality.

