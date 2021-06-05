5 things WWE SmackDown got right this week: Roman Reigns destroys The Mysterios, Bianca Belair issues a challenge for Hell in a Cell

WWE SmackDown kicked off just days after the company released a few top names. Aleister Black was rebuilding himself on SmackDown before his sudden release from the company. Murphy and Ruby Riott were among the other mid-card superstars who were released by WWE before this week’s SmackDown.

Seth Rollins appeared in an interesting interview that helped The Messiah build his character even more. Meanwhile, The Street Profits were approached by Chad Gable with a big proposal.

The Mysterios were scheduled to defend their SmackDown Tag Team Championships against The Usos on the show. Intercontinental Champion Apollo Crews was also booked to defend his title against Kevin Owens.

The rivalry between Shinsuke Nakamura and King Corbin took another step forward after the two men had a short contest this week.

However, this week’s SmackDown revolved around the Universal Champion again. He managed to make things much more interesting for the blue brand. Take a look at the five things WWE got right on SmackDown this week.

#5 The Usos let Roman Reigns down early on WWE SmackDown

Universal Champion Roman Reigns kicked off WWE SmackDown. He came out to the ring, accompanied by Special Counsel Paul Heyman.

Reigns got to the point right away and told The Usos that he had changed his opinion on them challenging The Mysterios for the SmackDown Tag Team Champions. The Head of the Table warned the brothers that they better win the titles by the end of the show.

The Usos seemed overconfident and told their cousin that they would win the championships before the match got underway.

Jimmy and Jey Uso looked to take out Rey and Dominik Mysterio early in the contest. Jey laid Rey out with a Samoan Drop onto the announcers' table but could not put him away.

Dominik came into the match to spark a babyface comeback. He fought off The Usos and delivered some decent moves. Surprisingly, he caught Jimmy with a roll-up pin to retain the titles.

The finish wasn’t too clear and Reigns was unhappy with the result. Jimmy had his shoulder off the mat when the referee counted the three-count, and The Usos were livid with the decision.

SmackDown did well to build on the differences between Reigns and The Usos early on. The Mysterios also got a chance to defend their titles against a top team on SmackDown.

The Tribal Chief’s reaction to the loss suggested that there was something in store for both The Usos and the fans later in the night.

