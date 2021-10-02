5 things WWE subtly told us on SmackDown - Major change in Brock Lesnar's persona, The real reason why The New Day split up AGAIN 

After watching WWE SmackDown this week, Sportskeeda Wrestling editor Alan Jose John remarked that Seth Rollins should have washed the apple before he ate it. If you had a different reaction, as we're sure you did, feel free to chime in below.

Honestly, WWE SmackDown was a fun show and the two hours flew by quickly. Rohit Nath, our star feature writer, has embarked on a trek in the Himalayas, boldly going where no man has gone before. And this is why this feature writer, his humble replacement, will list down 5 things that were subtly told to us on SmackDown this week.

If you believe that any point was missed out on, do not hesitate to list it in the comments.

#5 Brock Lesnar's WWE SmackDown promo had a world of meaning

He speaks! By the good lord, he speaks! Brock Lesnar proved on SmackDown this week that he is a really entertaining promo and going forward, he does not really need Paul Heyman. In all likelihood, he will let his actions do all the talking 90% of the time. But when the fists are not flying, Brock Lesnar can cut a promo that makes you sit up and take note!

But let's analyze his promo on SmackDown for an instant as well. The fact that he is not beholden or aligned to a particular brand means that after decimating Roman Reigns (or taking the pin), he could show up on RAW closer to WrestleMania season and take on Bobby Lashley. This is if The All Mighty is still a RAW Superstar by the time RAW is done.

What did you think of Brock Lesnar's promo on this week's show? Would you like to see him talk a lot more going forward?

