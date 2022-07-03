5 Things WWE Subtly told us at Money in the Bank 2022: Year-long title reign set to end at SummerSlam, Popular star's push to end within a month?

Welcome to the special edition of things WWE subtly told us at Money in the Bank 2022. The build-up was a mixed bag on RAW and SmackDown, but overall, the premium live event delivered from start to finish.

Almost every match was highly entertaining to watch, and a hot crowd in Las Vegas certainly added to that. Title changes happened, two new Money in the Bank winners were crowned, and a major return was teased in the form of an eerie vignette.

So what did WWE subtly tell us at Money in the Bank 2022? Read more to find out.

#5. The Street Profits and The Usos aren't done - and next time, things could be different

The match of the night at Money in the Bank 2022 undoubtedly goes to The Usos and The Street Profits. The Undisputed Tag Team title match delivered in a big way and ended controversially.

It was an intense back-and-forth, with The Street Profits nearly winning on numerous instances. Overall, the effort was fantastic, but The Usos, who were just shy of a year into their tag team title reign, managed to retain it. Before SummerSlam rolls around, they will touch the one-year mark.

The controversial finish saw Angelo Dawkins have his shoulder up when he was being pined. It was something that the referee missed. It was a clear angle to set up the rematch, and don't be surprised to see The Street Profits dethroning The Usos at SummerSlam to end their year-long run with the tag team titles.

#4. Why things could be different for the Women's Money in the Bank match in 2023

Liv Morgan became Ms. Money in the Bank 2022. Many would argue that it would have been far better to have her win it last year over Nikki A.S.H, whose push lasted for all but a month.

With that said, it's better late than never. Michael Cole had declared Morgan as his favorite to win the briefcase, and he seemed to have manifested that. The crowd went wild when Morgan won.

Except for Carmella (who held the briefcase from June 2017 to April 2018), every single winner of the women's MITB has cashed in on the same night or within one-night maximum.

That tradition continued as Liv Morgan would go on to cash in against Ronda Rousey. The Baddest Woman on the Planet embraced Morgan and left. This was an indication that she is far from done with the title, and the return of Charlotte Flair is likely why the heel turn didn't happen.

So what was subtly told? For one, fans can expect 2023 to have a heel winner. Babyfaces have won the last four editions of the Women's MITB. Second, Ronda Rousey is likely going to gun for the title again, and it's highly possible that she could regain it down the line at SummerSlam.

#3. Bobby Lashley was used to clear the way for the John Cena vs. Theory feud

Bobby Lashley's face turn in 2022 couldn't have been timed better. There wasn't any official moment when it happened, but it organically took place. He gets great reactions every night he performs, and the crowd roared in approval as he became a three-time US Champion.

It was a solid bout, and it was also clear that Bobby Lashley was the best name to win the title off Theory while the latter keeps taking more steps up. It also opens the door for the Theory-Cena feud while Lashley carries the US Title in the summer.

Lashley may not be the main priority, but WWE subtly keeps putting him in important spots.

#2. Bianca Belair moves to pick up where she left things off?

Bianca Belair is set for an interesting summer. She defeated Carmella at Money in the Bank 2022 in a good match, but the challenger had the last laugh with a post-match assault.

This was meant to set up the continuation of the feud, which is something we could see on RAW. However, we're not sure whether it will pour onto SummerSlam.

With that said, the return of Rhea Ripley instantly means that Belair has a set opponent for the biggest show of the summer. Could a triple threat match have possibly been hinted at?

#1. Why Theory may not have necessarily struck the goldmine at Money in the Bank

Theory losing the United States Title to Bobby Lashley was merely a stepping stone. When he lost the US Title, there were some fans who anticipated that Mr. McMahon would add the young star to the Men's Money in the Bank ladder match.

Theory is the new Mr. Money in the Bank, but will he be the one to cash in on Roman Reigns, Brock Lesnar, or presumably even Drew McIntyre if the latter wins at Clash at the Castle?

The answer might surprise the WWE Universe. Going by the way Theory's direction has been handled, he could easily become the next superstar to fail a cash-in. It would be a part of his story arc, and it would be consistent with his push.

Find out the real reason why Sting came to WWE only to lose his debut match right here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far