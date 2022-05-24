5 Things WWE Subtly told us on RAW: 2-time tag team champion to be Roman Reigns' next opponent, Former Universal Champion to turn heel and join The Judgment Day?

Welcome to this week's edition of things WWE subtly told us on RAW. It was the penultimate episode before Hell in a Cell, and the company has done well with the red brand, consistently delivering better episodes than SmackDown despite having no world titles.

The focus on building stars has been working, and a lot happened this week. Without dragging it much further, let's look at what WWE subtly told us on the penultimate episode of RAW.

#5. Riddle's opening segment on RAW and the potential fallout

WWE @WWE



@SuperKingofBros #WWERaw @RandyOrton 's been having a really hard time with his back lately. Before our Tag Team Title Match, he could barely walk. I knew Randy wouldn't let me down because he knew how much it went to me. And he knew how much it meant to you." "@RandyOrton's been having a really hard time with his back lately. Before our Tag Team Title Match, he could barely walk. I knew Randy wouldn't let me down because he knew how much it went to me. And he knew how much it meant to you."@SuperKingofBros #WWERaw https://t.co/GyWKpThw7A

The tag team title unification match last week had a bigger impact than fans may have imagined. While it was essentially used to write Randy Orton out (as he is reportedly suffering from a legitimate injury), it has also been essential in allowing Riddle to take the next step.

The reaction that The Original Bro got on RAW suggested that RK-Bro has done more than enough to elevate him as a singles star. He vowed to go after Roman Reigns and The Bloodline, which was a subtle hint that he will be the one to challenge The Tribal Chief at Money in the Bank 2022.

His tag team win on RAW was only one step closer.

#4. The Judgment Day's next step

Edge came out on RAW this week with his fellow Judgment Day members and once again proposed the idea that he is open to other members joining, even his own rivals.

While he teased the likes of Ciampa joining, he also offered AJ Styles a spot. However, from the look of things, we're going to see a big twist as Finn Balor could turn heel and become the fourth and final member of the Judgment Day faction.

#3. Will Bobby Lashley give Omos an All Mighty ending to their feud?

Bobby Lashley faced MVP this week on RAW, with the legend returning to the ring for the first time since September 2021 - eight months ago. However, due to Omos' distraction, MVP would beat the two-time WWE Champion by count-out.

The bout stipulated that the winner would get to choose what kind of match it would be between Lashley and Omos at Hell in a Cell. It was later decided that it will be a handicap match at Hell in a Cell, which means that The All Mighty is most likely to end the feud on a high note.

#2. Will Seth Rollins go 0-3 vs. Cody Rhodes?

WWE @WWE



@CodyRhodes #WWERaw @WWERollins ... it's dawning on him that the potential is there for him to go 0-3 against The American Nightmare." "@WWERollins ... it's dawning on him that the potential is there for him to go 0-3 against The American Nightmare."@CodyRhodes #WWERaw https://t.co/LkfGuQ2a3d

Cody Rhodes faced The Miz again, and while he was victorious, it came via disqualification after Seth Rollins assaulted him. Post-match, The American Nightmare said that it's dawning on Rollins that he could go 0-3 against him.

There is a large possibility of this happening, as WWE is currently in the phase of establishing Rhodes as a top-tier babyface. It will be interesting to see how it plays out, although one shouldn't be surprised to see Rollins get a shock victory.

#1. Becky Lynch weasels her way in, but can she weasel her way into another title reign?

Becky Lynch managed to weasel her way into the RAW Women's title match as expected. She got a rematch against long-time rival Asuka, who she defeated this week after a mishap that saw The Empress of Tomorrow kick the RAW Women's Champion Bianca Belair at ringside.

A triple threat is the best direction, and while it was hinted at before, what wasn't hinted at was the possibility of Lynch regaining the title - something that seems highly unlikely at Hell in a Cell.

We asked one of Adam Cole's opponents if he's the next Shawn Michaels. Check out his answer here.

Edited by Kaushik Das