5 things WWE subtly told us on RAW this week - Brock Lesnar's weakness exposed, Bad news for a former Universal Champion? 

RAW or professional wrestling, in general, is not really layered communication by its very nature. WWE is a product that appeals to the masses, the common man and woman, so the communication is often straightforward and crystal clear.

That said, there were five things on RAW this week that may have flown under the radar that were expressed in a subtle manner. In this article, we shall mention all of them for your reading pleasure.

If you think there were other messages that we may not have picked up on, feel free to mention them in the comments section below.

#5 Brock Lesnar's weakness may have been exposed in the RAW opening segment

Brock Lesnar is one of those characters that is seemingly bulletproof, and not even a block of granite, like Bobby Lashley, can take him down. Yes, both men have a background in MMA, but let's be honest, Lesnar has competed at a significantly higher level against the best fighters in the world.

So, how does the think-tank at WWE subtly give us the message that Bobby Lashley has an outside chance at their upcoming bout?

The subtle message expressed in this week's weigh-in was that Brock Lesnar is not taking the competition seriously at all. He kept making shows in the opening segment on RAW and came dressed in his complete garb. Yes, he was clad in even more clothes than he is known to wear usually.

If this is the weakness that Bobby Lashley can potentially exploit, then there is indeed an outside chance that we could have a brand new WWE Champion.

It will be a surprise if Bobby Lashley wins the title at the Royal Rumble, but stranger things have happened in the company we love so dearly.

#4 Rhea Ripley will certainly have a strong showing at the Royal Rumble

Aside from the RAW Women's Championship feud, there are two other women's programs that are very interesting indeed on the red brand. The first is the one between Maryse and Beth Phoenix, and the other between Rhea Ripley and Nikki A.S.H.

Ripley was showcased as a true force of nature on this week's show, as she dominated the competition. She is sure to have a great showing at the Royal Rumble, and if she goes on to win the whole thing, do not be surprised!

#3 Could a RAW tag team go its separate ways soon?

Montez Ford is clearly the star of Street Profits, and after Angelo Dawkins dumped him over the top rope, one wonders if there's a split planned for the duo!

Every team has a Shawn and a Marty, and Ford is the Michaels in this scenario. One has to wonder when the barber-shop moment will eventually come. Could both men have great individual careers following the same?

#2 Alexa Bliss is not likely to win the Royal Rumble

The vignette that aired on RAW featuring Alexa Bliss just seemed a tad incomplete, didn't it? It just felt like it was a smaller part of a much larger story that will be told over the course of the next few weeks.

It will be a genuine surprise, in such a case, if Alexa Bliss were to win the Royal Rumble when the story hasn't even been completely narrated. The only exception could be if the final vignette airs right before the Royal Rumble match.

#1 Has RAW star Finn Balor been forgotten now?

Isn't it crazy that a star of Finn Balor's caliber is on the roster but there's no spot for him in a three-hour-long show? He technically came up short in the feud with Austin Theory and has slid down the ranks.

Reports have emerged confirming the same as well in the recent past. Vince McMahon probably doesn't see as much value in Balor as we, the fans do, leading to his demotion.

Edited by Alan John