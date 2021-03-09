5 Things WWE subtly told us on RAW: Big mistake made with Fastlane PPV, Top legend quietly turns face (March 8th, 2021)

Welcome to this week's edition of things WWE subtly told us on RAW. While it wasn't as hyped as last week's episode, a lot happened on the show. It was the penultimate episode of RAW to Fastlane 2021, but we're not sure why the pay-per-view is happening in the first place.

There were a lot of ups and downs on the show, but progress was made towards WrestleMania 37 nonetheless. There is now just over a month to go until The Show of Shows, which means that there are only four more episodes of RAW until The Grandest Stage of Them All:

#5. 2 pay-per-view level matches will happen on RAW instead of Fastlane

Riddle was successful on RAW

We're not sure what WWE's endgame is for Fastlane on the RAW side. While two of the matches announced for Fastlane 2021 have been from SmackDown, there is nothing yet from RAW.

Instead, we got the announcement that The Hurt Business will defend the RAW tag team titles against The New Day next week. It was sudden and out of nowhere, especially since the two were involved in other things recently.

Another match that was made official for RAW next week was Riddle vs. Mustafa Ali - for the United States Championship. Why is WWE loading up the RAW before Fastlane rather than the pay-per-view?

While it's fine to have TV feuds, the entire purpose of the Fastlane pay-per-view seems lost. At the rate it's going, it might as well be a SmackDown-exclusive event. Again, we're not sure what the purpose of Fastlane is, especially since there is less than two weeks left.

Either way, two big title matches have been announced for RAW next week. Will there be any title changes?

