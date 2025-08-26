  • home icon
5 Things WWE subtly told us on RAW before Clash in Paris 2025

By Ankit Singh
Modified Aug 26, 2025 05:25 GMT
Jey Uso and Roman Reigns [Image Credits: WWE's official X account]

This week’s episode of WWE RAW in Birmingham marked the final red-branded show ahead of Clash in Paris. The show featured several promos and matches that dropped hints about the product's future, including what fans could expect at the premium live event and beyond.

Here are five things Triple H and his team subtly told the WWE Universe on RAW.

#5 Becky Lynch will retain the Intercontinental Championship

Becky Lynch cut an in-ring promo on RAW, addressing the fans in Birmingham. The Man told fans that she gave her WWE tryout in the same arena, but only to fire shots at the city, calling it a dump that never got better over the years. Soon after, Nikki Bella interrupted her when the Women’s Intercontinental Champion talked trash about the veteran.

The Hall of Famer and Big Time Becks did some verbal back and forth before throwing hands at each other. The fistfight ended up in Bella’s favor, who stood tall over The Man. Ahead of getting laid out, Nikki Bella had asked Becky Lynch for a title shot, and the Women’s IC Champion said that they would fight for the gold at Clash in Paris.

It should be noted that this is the second time the former two-time Divas Champion has flattened the Irishwoman. Thus, this could be a sign that the Clash in Paris encounter between the two will see The Man retaining her title. Giving the winner of a PLE a loss ahead of the big match is a popular booking tactic in pro wrestling, and it seems Lynch’s IC Title reign will continue after August 31.

#4 Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes could face each other again soon

After losing the Undisputed Championship at WrestleMania XL to Cody Rhodes, Roman Reigns never got a title rematch. Despite his intention to win the belt back, The OTC has been involved in other storylines, such as reclaiming his Ula Fala from Solo Sikoa, and now he is feuding with Seth Rollins and The Vision.

This week, The Tribal Chief delivered an in-ring promo on WWE RAW and mentioned The American Nightmare’s name. This resulted in an unusual response from the Birmingham crowd, who booed QB1. Taken aback by the reaction, The OTC found it rather amusing. While he shifted back to addressing The Architect’s faction, the tease was enough to suggest that he could fight Cody Rhodes once again.

Upon his return ahead of WWE SummerSlam, Roman Reigns came out with a new nickname and merchandise series, called OTC1. This is in direct contrast to The American Nightmare’s QB1 moniker. Thus, the two rivals could finally fulfil the promise they made ahead of the 2024 Bad Blood and face each other for the Undisputed Championship in the future.

#3 Rhea Ripley and IYO SKY could face the Kabuki Warriors

Rhea Ripley faced Roxanne Perez in singles action on this week’s red-branded show. Ahead of the match, IYO SKY had visited Mami backstage and said that they should respectfully part ways to maintain peace between SKY and The Kabuki Warriors. Understanding the situation, The Eradicator agreed, and the duo hugged each other.

After Ripley defeated The Prodigy, Raquel Rodriguez attacked the Australian star. This prompted IYO SKY to rush to Mami’s rescue despite their earlier agreement to stay clear of each other’s paths. Backstage, the two friends had a bonding moment, which was followed by Asuka screaming at The Genius of the SKY.

Kairi Sane tried to play mediator, but failed to contain The Empress of Tomorrow. This suggests that a fallout between the Japanese wrestlers is imminent, with The Kabuki Warriors turning against SKY. Thus, there is a chance that Rhea Ripley and IYO SKY could face the former tag team champions at Clash in Paris.

#2 WWE subtly dropped a Chris Jericho reference

The imminent end of Chris Jericho’s contract with the AEW has garnered a lot of attention in recent weeks. It is speculated that Y2J will be back in WWE after his stint with Tony Khan’s promotion ends. This week on RAW, commentator Corey Graves subtly made a Jericho reference by dropping the words “the learning tree of The Judgment Day.”

Notably, this is the name of a heel faction in AEW, headed by Chris Jericho, which also includes Big Bill and Bryan Keith. This reference comes shortly after WWE had uploaded two videos of Y2J’s matches with John Cena and Roman Reigns on its official YouTube channel. Thus, fans can expect the inaugural Undisputed WWF and AEW World Champion Jericho to come back to the Stamford-based promotion next year.

#1 Jey Uso won’t win the World Heavyweight Championship

The main event of this week’s WWE RAW episode saw Bron Breakker collide with LA Knight. The final moments had Seth Rollins rushing to the ring to help The Dog of WWE. However, he just caused a distraction that allowed Breakker to pick up the win. Rollins and the former two-time Intercontinental Champion double-teamed The Megastar, when Jey Uso came to his rescue.

The Yeet Master started strong, but got taken out by The Architect, who dropped him with a Pedigree. To even the odds out again, CM Punk entered the arena. The babyfaces managed to toss Rollins and Breakker out of the ring. However, Punk and Knight’s differences led to squabbling between the duo. Unfortunately, Uso got caught in the mix.

Not staying quiet, Mr. Yeet flattened both LA and The Second City Saint with Superkicks. The episode ended with the Bloodline member getting a reaction from the WWE Universe. Since Jey Uso stood tall in the end, this could be a sign that he won’t be reclaiming the World Heavyweight Championship at Clash in Paris. It would be interesting to see what lies ahead at the PLE.

Ankit Singh

Ankit Singh is a WWE Features writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling. His educational background in psychology helps him gain insight into several storyline twists in pro wrestling. Ankit has been a fan of the industry since childhood; the on-screen action gives him an adrenaline rush and led him to pursue a career in content writing. He has nearly three years of experience in the industry, working for organizations like Essentially Sports and NB Media as a news writer, editor, and scriptwriter.

Ankit started following pro wrestling in high school. At the time, Edge (aka Cope) was making waves as part of his World Heavyweight Title feud with Alberto Del Rio. He grew up watching modern-day greats such as Sheamus, Randy Orton, and John Cena. The Shield was the top faction in WWE in 2012-13, and its breakup storyline made Ankit a lifelong fan of the sport. Orton and Seth Rollins are Ankit’s favorite wrestlers in the men’s division. He admires The Viper’s character work, in-ring skills, and longevity. Meanwhile, he looks up to The Visionary because the latter is a complete wrestler, in his opinion. Ankit likes Liv Morgan’s heel gimmick and promo skills in the women's division. He was also fond of AJ Lee’s presentation and microphone skills in the PG Era.

Besides pro wrestling, Ankit likes to watch anime, play video games, and discover new music.

