Welcome to the special edition of things WWE subtly told us on the go-home episode of RAW before Crown Jewel 2022. This was the final live episode of the company's programming before Saudi Arabia, as the upcoming episode of SmackDown has already been pre-taped.

It was an interesting episode with a good start, a solid flow, and a great finish. So what were the things that were subtly hinted at this week on RAW?

#5. What is next for Nikki Cross following her defeat on RAW?

WWE brought back Nikki Cross just to have her lose a week later. While it was against the RAW Women's Champion Bianca Belair, this could have been one of the few situations where an inconclusive or dusty finish would have served well.

Either way, during the bout, Nikki Cross showed no allegiances, and it was hinted at the time that she is a tweener. However, later in the show, she was seen talking to Damage CTRL leader Bayley.

Asuka and Alexa Bliss returned to win the Women's Tag Team Titles, while Candice LeRae has been dipping in and out of the story. Now, it seems like there are already four women on either side for a possible WarGames match.

Nikki Cross joining Damage CTRL ahead of Survivor Series is something that was subtly hinted at this week.

#4. Could Crown Jewel be where the female O.C. member debuts?

The O.C. has a Rhea Ripley problem, and that's clear as day. Karl Anderson may have defeated Damian Priest on RAW this week, but The Judgment Day continued to get the better of them, thanks to Rhea Ripley.

It seems like a female member is likely to debut and join The O.C., and there were no hints on who it will be. The fact that there are no rumors about it means that WWE is doing a good job of keeping it under wraps.

Don't be surprised to see The O.C. win at Crown Jewel thanks to a debuting female star.

#3. There is more to the Dexter Lumis story than meets the eye

Johnny Gargano finally dropped the bombshell this week on RAW, revealing that The Miz paid Dexter Lumis for the first few assaults on him to get attention. However, he said that Lumis stopped receiving his payments, leading to Lumis' recent attacks.

Lumis even cost The Miz his match against Mustafa Ali this week. One thing that fans can now understand is that there is more to this story than meets the eye.

#2. Logan Paul is set to get an incredible showing at Crown Jewel 2022

Roman Reigns came out on RAW and cut a promo to dismiss Logan Paul as a challenger. Everything from his expression to his walkout rant was perfect. He also took out The Miz, who offered to help him against Paul.

The fact that Roman Reigns has continuously dismissed Paul's chances at Crown Jewel could be a big hint that WWE is planning to give the YouTuber a big showing.

There is arguably no chance that Logan Paul will win, but he is guaranteed to get a better showing than people expect.

#1. The potential outcome of Lesnar vs. Lashley II

WWE handled the build-up to Brock Lesnar vs. Bobby Lashley to absolute perfection. While the "Bobby who" promos were a staple during their January feud, the less talk, more brawl-style feud suits the two men.

It was the perfect way to utilize both titans, and neither was made to look bad at any point in time. The match is likely to be an explosive and exciting match, which will eventually lead to a victory for Brock Lesnar.

Will a win set up a rematch for WrestleMania 39? We can only hope so!

