Dexter Lumis has been targeting The Miz since August 8th, 2022. The storyline will have completed three months as of next week. While it is yet to be concluded, we have finally found the alleged reason for Lumis targeting The Miz - thanks to Johnny Gargano.

In the special edition of WWE Investigation - a parody of 60 minutes, Johnny Gargano had been teasing the bombshell reveal. This week, Byron Saxton interviewed him to get the truth out.

For the uninitiated, Gargano and Lumis have long been associated with each other during the former's final storyline before his WWE departure. It eventually culminated in Lumis marrying Gargano's NXT daughter, Indi Hartwell. However, Lumis was axed from WWE in 2022, where the new story began.

Gargano said that Lumis fell on hard times following his WWE release and would eventually strike up a deal with The Miz - who used Lumis to stage attacks to get attention in exchange for money:

The tweet above shows a recording of The Miz telling Dexter Lumis about the payment, and the reason why the attacks have continued is that The A-Lister allegedly stopped his payments.

Dexter Lumis and Miz were scheduled for a match a few weeks ago, but The Miz took him out before it could even begin. The former attempted to snatch The A-Lister again this week but was unsuccessful before running away from security. However, it helped Ali defeat the two-time Grand Slam Champion.

