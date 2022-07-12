5 Things WWE Subtly told us on RAW: Huge betrayal set to take place soon, Unexpected future match for Brock Lesnar teased

Welcome to this week's edition of things WWE subtly told us on RAW. It was a good episode, but there were some unfortunate sub-par moments as well. As sad as it is to admit, most of the episodes throughout the year will never have a consistent three hours from start to finish.

With that being said, the start and finish were among the highlights of RAW. No SummerSlam match was made official, but there was some storyline progression - perhaps not as much as there should have been.

Either way, here are some of the subtle messages you may have missed on RAW this week:

#5. Is The Judgment Day sealing Dominik Mysterio's fate?

This week, WWE made the right call by having Finn Balor defeat Rey Mysterio on RAW. Before that, The Judgment Day was being handled poorly. Ever since Finn Balor took over and Rhea Ripley has been out of action, it has been hard to take them seriously. Their momentum has slowed down significantly.

With that said, they have been teasing the recruitment of the young Dominik Mysterio to guide his career. While nothing was definitive this week, it seems like a huge betrayal is being planned for Dominik against his father Rey Mysterio.

#4. Brock Lesnar has a potential future opponent teased

Brock Lesnar opened the show on RAW this week as expected as his appearance was announced beforehand. Given that he would either be in the first or last segment, it only made sense to have him kick off the show to keep viewers hooked.

He had a stand-off promo with Paul Heyman, as well as Theory, who made his presence known as Mr. Money in the Bank. What was interesting was that WWE seemed to subtly hint at a future singles match between the two - even if it isn't anytime soon.

Lesnar would then proceed to take out both members of The Alpha Academy in a display of dominance. There was nothing subtle about that.

#3. AJ Styles is grasping on straws to save his feud

AJ Styles' feud against The Miz and Ciampa took a big turn for the worse this week as nothing about it seemed well put together. From the Miz TV segment to the random tag team match starring Ezekial and Styles against Miz and Ciampa, it was one of the weaker parts of the night.

Logan Paul will return next week to make the feud even more entertaining, but so far, this has been a poor build-up to what should be a huge SummerSlam match.

#2. The women of RAW are heading for a triple threat clash at SummerSlam

The direction for the RAW Women's title at SummerSlam seems clear. While Carmella getting a rematch against Bianca Belair seemed certain, they had a championship match last night.

Becky Lynch was at ringside as she demanded a championship match herself, and the outcome of the bout was a bit surprising as Lynch helped Carmella get a count-out win.

This marked Belair's first singles televised loss since early November 2021 - marking over nine months since it happened. It seems clear that Lynch's impact will result in her getting added and making it a triple threat bout at SummerSlam.

#1. What does Dolph Ziggler's return to RAW signify?

Dolph Ziggler returned in the middle of the main event. He pushed Theory's legs off the ropes and seemingly helped Bobby Lashley and Riddle pick up a win over Seth Rollins and Theory.

Ziggler's actions post-match cemented his face turn as he super-kicked Theory to stand tall. We're not sure what sense to make of it, but Ziggler could be Theory's post-SummerSlam feud on the red brand.

