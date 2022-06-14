5 Things WWE subtly told us on RAW: John Cena's return opponent teased, 20-time champion to return on SmackDown? 

Welcome to this week's edition of things WWE subtly told us on RAW. The build-up to Money in the Bank 2022 continued, and it certainly was an interesting episode this week. The main event was certainly unexpected, but overall, there was a good amount of storyline progression.

Hopefully, we'll get a better episode next week, but until then, here's what WWE subtly told us on RAW leading up to Money in the Bank.

#5. Theory and Bobby Lashley's weird RAW finish and the implications

WWE @WWE



@_Theory1 #WWERaw "In 20 years when they celebrate my career, it's gonna make the 20 year @JohnCena celebration look like nothing!" "In 20 years when they celebrate my career, it's gonna make the 20 year @JohnCena celebration look like nothing!"@_Theory1 #WWERaw https://t.co/bkhaMqiUO4

Theory was in the main event of RAW this week. It involved Bobby Lashley, but it wasn't a match. Instead, we had a flex-off between the two muscular men, and even beforehand, it was clear that the main event wasn't going to deliver.

Unfortunately, that's what happened as Bobby Lashley won the pose-down with the crowd's approval. However, Theory had the last laugh as he sprayed baby oil over The All Mighty and drop kicked him out of the ring before taking a selfie.

What we should note is that earlier on the show, Theory continued to subtly take digs at John Cena, teasing that he could be the opponent for the former franchise player of WWE upon his return.

He may not even need the US Title to feud with Cena, so don't be surprised to see The All Mighty capture the title again soon.

#4. Riddle's stipulation for SmackDown and the implications

WWE @WWE



#WWERaw As revealed by @HeymanHustle , if @SuperKingofBros does not defeat @WWERomanReigns this Friday in the championship match on #SmackDown , Riddle will not be able to challenge for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship as long as Roman Reigns is champion! As revealed by @HeymanHustle, if @SuperKingofBros does not defeat @WWERomanReigns this Friday in the championship match on #SmackDown, Riddle will not be able to challenge for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship as long as Roman Reigns is champion!#WWERaw https://t.co/lRlpUqt6e4

Riddle was on fire this week on RAW as he confronted The Miz and Paul Heyman. The latter revealed that if Riddle should lose to Roman Reigns this week on SmackDown, he will never be able to challenge Reigns for the Universal Title again.

Notice how Heyman said he will never be able to challenge Reigns specifically. It's a good loophole to keep Riddle in contention in the future. However, it's also realistic to assume that The Original Bro isn't going to dethrone The Tribal Chief on SmackDown.

This is likely to set up the return of Randy Orton on SmackDown and a potential SummerSlam clash between Reigns and The Viper.

#3. Is Liv Morgan finally in the driver's seat for Money in the Bank?

Last year, Liv Morgan was the sentimental favorite to win the Women's Money in the Bank briefcase. She hasn't had as much steam this year due to how she has been booked, but she finds herself in the same position regardless.

This week on RAW, Morgan and Alexa Bliss teamed up to defeat Doudrop and Nikki A.S.H., with the two babyfaces qualifying and joining Lacey Evans in the Women's Money in the Bank match this year.

It will be interesting to see if Morgan can ascend to the top, and don't be surprised if she is in pole position to win the briefcase.

#2. Becky Lynch to exact revenge on Asuka next week on RAW?

Becky Lynch was on fire this week. She took on Dana Brooke in a rematch for the 24/7 Title and decimated her before telling her that she doesn't care about her title. It was the perfect way to handle it and added an edge to Becky Lynch.

Her feud with Asuka continues to heat up, and we like the fact that it is being used for important matches such as number one contender's bouts and Money in the Bank qualifying bouts.

Next week on RAW, the two women will face off again, with the winner heading to the Money in the Bank ladder match. Lynch looks to be in a perfect position to topple off The Empress of Tomorrow, who is a former MITB winner in her own right.

#1. Seth Rollins to begin a feud with AJ Styles?

Seth Rollins unsurprisingly showed no remorse for his attack on Cody Rhodes last week on RAW. His interview was hijacked when AJ Styles shoved him out of nowhere, saying that it was for Cody.

This set up the Money in the Bank qualifying match. While the commentators said that it wasn't going to be a technical classic, it certainly was.

While Rollins may have won, it seemed clear that WWE was subtly hinting at a feud between the two former world champions.

Breaking news: Look who just teased coming out of retirement to face Becky Lynch here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far