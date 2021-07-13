5 Things WWE subtly told us on RAW before Money in the Bank: 2 Major MITB spoilers, Unpopular storyline quietly canceled?

The last Thunderdome show is officially over after the latest episode of RAW. The ThunderDome era lasted for a while, but it was important in the course of WWE history.

This week of RAW wasn't the strongest, but there were some good matches. Ricochet defeated John Morrison in a falls count anywhere match while Rhea Ripley defeated Natalya, the latest addition to the Women's MITB Ladder Match.

Here's what WWE subtly told us on the final ThunderDome show.

#5 Bobby Lashley suffers a setback on RAW that could propel him further up

Bobby Lashley suffered a big loss on RAW

RAW this week began with a singles match between WWE Champion Bobby Lashley and Xavier Woods. The result seemed quite obvious until it didn't. In a shocking move, Woods pinned the WWE Champion on RAW.

A distraught Lashley left the ring and didn't say a word. It was a result that didn't make too much sense, especially since The All Mighty isn't being protected well enough as the WWE Champion.

Bobby Lashley should be squashing Xavier Woods with ease, similar to how he did in their Hell in a Cell match on RAW. One thing it does reveal for sure is the possibility that Kofi Kingston won't be winning the WWE title on Sunday.

Woods' victory will be the high point, and the party is likely to end this Sunday at Money in the Bank 2021. It is still an odd decision, but hopefully, a title change won't take place.

Another big worry that Bobby Lashley has is the Money in the Bank briefcase. Even if he retains against Kofi Kingston (which we fully expect him to do), his title reign could be in jeopardy.

But the final segment of RAW was the biggest indicator of them all that Kofi Kingston is unlikely to win this Sunday. MVP hosted the VIP lounge and tried to cool Lashley down with champagne and women.

The WWE Champion had no interest and finally showed some edge in his character by rejecting MVP.

While our first thought was the tease of a face turn, that wasn't the case. Instead, it was a more motivated, focused, and angrier Bobby Lashley that told MVP that the only celebration they'll be doing is his in-ring dominance.

After thrashing the stuff in the ring, Bobby Lashley vowed to destroy Kofi Kingston at Money in the Bank 2021 - the final segment on RAW of the ThunderDome era.

1 / 5 NEXT

Edited by Alan John