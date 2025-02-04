5 Things WWE subtly told us on RAW after Royal Rumble 2025

This week, WWE RAW on Netflix ended with Kevin Owens brutally assaulting Sami Zayn after his match. This happened after CM Punk defeated Sami in an Elimination Chamber qualifying match, and later, KO made a major statement by attacking his friend. Besides this, there was also a significant development following the Royal Rumble.

In this article, we will discuss five things WWE subtly told us on RAW this week.

#5. Penta is in line for a massive push on RAW

Since making his WWE debut, Penta has been showcased as an incredible star. Even in his first-ever Men's Royal Rumble match, he impressed fans with his performance. On RAW this week, the 39-year-old star faced Ludwig Kaiser in a singles bout and defeated the Imperium member, extending his winning streak.

Trending

A female WWE star said her life is in danger. Details HERE

These consecutive victories since his arrival indicate that the former AEW star is in line for a massive push in the Stamford-based promotion. This means fans could witness further solidification of his status on the red brand.

#4. AJ Styles could be coming for the Intercontinental Championship on WWE RAW

Expand Tweet

During a backstage segment, Adam Pearce confirmed that AJ Styles will be coming to RAW next week under the transfer window. However, during this announcement, Bron Breakker appeared and warned Pearce to keep Styles away from him.

This development seems like a subtle confirmation that the Phenomenal One could soon be chasing the Intercontinental Championship on the red brand.

It’s even possible that upon his arrival on the red brand, Styles could engage in a short feud until Elimination Chamber. After that, he could be setting up a title match against Breakker at WrestleMania 41.

#3. Jey Uso will choose Gunther as his WrestleMania 41 opponent

Expand Tweet

Jey Uso delivered an emotional promo on WWE RAW this week before being confronted by Gunther. The Ring General emphasized that the YEET Master's victory didn’t suit him well and expressed that he didn’t want Jey to choose him as his WrestleMania opponent.

However, despite the Imperium leader’s dissatisfaction, this seems like a subtle hint that Jey will indeed choose Gunther for WrestleMania. The confrontation between the World Heavyweight Champion and the OG Bloodline member suggests that Gunther sees Jey as an underdog due to his previous victories.

Meanwhile, the YEET Master might be determined to choose Gunther as his Mania opponent to prove himself.

#2. Roman Reigns might not appear on television anytime soon

During the show, Michael Cole confirmed that Roman Reigns' future remains uncertain following his post-match elimination by Seth Rollins at the Royal Rumble. This announcement appears to be part of a storyline and subtly hints that the Tribal Chief might not appear on television anytime soon.

Roman could either return directly to compete in the Men's Elimination Chamber match to secure a spot or make his comeback after the Chamber event to kick-start his WWE WrestleMania 41 feud.

#1. Kevin Owens vs Sami Zayn is next in line

Expand Tweet

Kevin Owens' post-match assault on Sami Zayn is a clear indication that a feud between these two stars is on the horizon. The Prizefighter's attack on Sami could stem from the OG Bloodline member's actions during the ladder match, where he failed to stop Cody Rhodes from winning.

It’s possible that WWE could set up a feud between them for WWE Elimination Chamber 2025. If not at the Chamber, Sami might go on hiatus due to KO’s devastating package piledriver and return later to set up a match at Mania 41.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback