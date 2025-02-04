3 Reasons why Kevin Owens turned on Sami Zayn on WWE RAW this week

This week’s episode of WWE RAW ended with Kevin Owens brutally destroying Sami Zayn. This occurred after the CM Punk vs. Sami Zayn Elimination Chamber qualifying match. The Honorary Uce certainly pushed The Best in the World to his limits, but the latter stayed just one step ahead and emerged victorious.

After the match, both stars shook hands, but soon, Kevin Owens appeared out of nowhere. The Prizefighter began attacking Zayn and completely destroyed him. In this article, we will discuss three reasons why KO turned on Sami on RAW this week.

#3. Due to Sami Zayn's action at Royal Rumble 2025

Before the Royal Rumble Premium Live Event, KO confronted Sami and urged him to support his real-life friend in the match against Cody Rhodes. KO also promised to help Sami win the Men’s Royal Rumble match.

However, during the ladder match, when Kevin was on the verge of being brutally destroyed, Zayn appeared but only to check on Owens' health. In front of the OG Bloodline member, The American Nightmare climbed the ladder and took the titles with him.

Cody even celebrated on top of the announcer’s table in a foreshadowing moment with Sami Zayn. So, due to Sami merely witnessing Rhodes take the titles and not stopping him, that could be one reason why Kevin Owens attacked his friend on RAW on Netflix this week.

#2. To plant seeds for the Kevin Owens vs. Sami Zayn WrestleMania 41 showdown or at Elimination Chamber

Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn both seem to be out of the World Title picture now. The Prizefighter has already lost to Cody several times, and now Sami has not qualified for Elimination Chamber 2025. It’s possible that the company might be planning a WrestleMania 41 showdown between these two stars.

This could explain why Kevin attacked Sami at the end of the show, as it plants the seeds for their showdown at 'Mania this year. A match between these two would undoubtedly be a show-stealing addition to the card of The Showcase of the Immortals.

#1. To put Sami Zayn on hiatus from WWE

Kevin Owens not only attacked Sami Zayn, but he also delivered a package piledriver—a move that has put Randy Orton on hiatus. With Sami now becoming a victim of the same, it’s possible that WWE plans to write him off television.

This could also be another potential reason why Kevin might have attacked the OG Bloodline member on RAW this week. Sami could return after the Elimination Chamber PLE and seek vengeance against Owens for this assault, which could lead to a 'Mania bout between them.

If Zayn returns before Chamber, a match at the upcoming PLE is a real possibility to unfold.

