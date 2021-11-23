5 Things WWE subtly told us on RAW after Survivor Series: Vince McMahon's handpicked future World Champion, Big break-up and heel turn set to happen soon?

Welcome to this week's edition of things WWE subtly told us on the RAW after Survivor Series 2021. It was quite a good post-pay-per-view episode and we had quite a few storylines in place.

Vince McMahon's presence backstage was there as expected, and it played a big role in shaping the main part of the show. While there were a lot of weak points with how WWE handled their babyfaces, it was a good episode overall. Here's what was subtly hinted on RAW this week:

#5. Vince McMahon's egg and the World Championship implications on RAW

The central storyline on RAW was Vince McMahon's golden egg that belonged to Cleopatra. It was stolen at Survivor Series 2021, and McMahon was present backstage at RAW to investigate the matter.

He added more motivation for superstars to investigate, revealing that the person who finds the culprit would get a WWE title shot against Big E in the main event of the show.

While we saw a lot of superstars like Kevin Owens searching around, it was SmackDown's Sami Zayn who found the culprit. It turned out to be Austin Theory, who simply said that he wanted a selfie with it.

Vince McMahon seemed oddly impressed with his guts and Theory took a selfie with him and the egg. McMahon then proceeded to award the 24-year-old with a title shot despite being the culprit. When Zayn was shocked and outraged, the Chairman told him to shut up and that "nobody likes a snitch" - which was admittedly hilarious.

Austin Theory getting thrust into the spot was a huge indication that Vince McMahon sees him as a future World Champion. While he won't beat Brock Lesnar's record for the youngest WWE Champion nor will he beat Randy Orton's record for the youngest World Champion, Theory looks to be in a good path.

He main evented RAW against Big E, during which Seth Rollins and Kevin Owens came out to be at ringside. To slightly deviate, Rollins was supposed to face Finn Balor earlier on the show but assaulted him viciously before the match even started.

This proceeded with The Visionary getting awkwardly taken down by a fan who ran into the stands and is now under the jurisdiction of the NYPD. As for Owens, he tried to make his presence known at ringside in the main event, as did Seth Rollins.

The chaos at ringside led to Theory getting distracted and he was hit with a Big Ending, leading Big E to retain the WWE title. He then took out Rollins and Owens, looking great one night after his loss at Survivor Series.

For Austin Theory, it was only the first of several opportunities. For Big E, it was just another day as WWE Champion. A triple threat feud seems inevitable for RAW or Day 1.

